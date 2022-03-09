It wasn’t just Vuce, the 2 players who changed the face of Rayados

March 08, 2022 1:17 p.m.

The arrival of Victor Manuel Vucetich It was a glass of cool water in the middle of the desert. Javier Aguirre left a team without arguments and without desire, but now 2 players changed the face of the Rayados de Monterrey.

Rayados already managed to beat America and although ‘Vuce’ has the spotlight, the reality is that in a couple of days since he took command, he could do little in terms of football and it was the mood that permeated his cast.

On the other hand, and from the field, there were 2 elements that made Monterrey show itself better. Primarily the Costa Rican Joel Campbell showed himself like never before with Rayados and in addition to scoring he distributed, created and collaborated, however, he was not the only one.

Without so many reflectors, the player who changes the face of Rayados

Since Aguirre’s departure, the figure of Esteban Andrada has been exalted, who, without being so mediatic, has already become the player in whom the fans do trust, after the position of goalkeeper was the most hit for those of blue and white.

