“It wasn’t me, I don’t sweat”: the strange defense of the Queen’s son

Heiress Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of sex offenses and faces more than 60 years in prison. At this point the situation of the Prince Andrew it gets even more difficult and the defense will have to play it all out in order to exonerate the Queen’s son. A rather controversial statement was even pulled out that the duke made to the microphones of the BBC, in 2019, concerning a pathology to be demonstrated.

Who is behind Ghislaine Maxwell?

On December 29, 2021, after 40 hours in a council chamber, the heiress and socialite Ghislaine Maxwell she was sentenced for “Sexual offenses” by a jury made up of 6 men and 6 women. “She was Epstein’s right hand man” , the prosecutor accused her, adding: “An adult woman who has made her own choices. He knew very well what he was doing ”. After the verdict, the satisfied prosecutor commented: “The road to justice has been long. But today justice has been done. I want to thank the courage of the girls now adult women who have decided to step out of the shadows and come to court. Their courage and their will made this result possible ”.

Maxwell was found guilty on five out of six counts. It was she who, between 1994 and 2004, recruited girls, some of them just 14, as sex slaves of Epstein and his friends. A criminal plan carried out by taking advantage of the precarious economic conditions of the young women. After the sentencing Ghislaine Maxwell walked out of New York City Court 318 impassive, casting only a brief glance at her brothers. The end of this bad story? No, we are only at the beginning. The socialite was Epstein’s accomplice, who committed suicide in prison in 2019, but who is behind her? Where are the men who took advantage of girls? What are their names? Now a new chapter of history opens and Prince Andrew has everything to lose.

“I can’t sweat”

Last summer Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of the girls lured by the criminal couple Maxwell-Epstein, accused the Duke of York of sexual assault. The latter’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, managed to destabilize the accuser’s credibility by making public a 2009 agreement between Giuffre and Epstein. A pact with which the woman would undertake never to sue the entrepreneur and his accomplices. Brettler also tried to dismantle the proceedings against Prince Andrew by arguing that Giuffre cannot go to a New York court, given that at the time of the complaint she was resident in Australia (where she lived for 19 years).

The judge, however, rejected the thesis. The Duke of York he hopes that the apparent stalemate can change thanks to a statement he made to the BBC in 2019. On that occasion, the third son of Elizabeth II denied Virginia Giuffre’s reconstructions. The woman, in fact, had revealed that she had been invited by the prince to the Tramp nightclub and that she had danced with him that “he was sweating all over me”. The duke made it clear that he had been suffering from anhidrosis for several years. He could no longer sweat due to trauma from one “adrenaline overdose in the Falklands War, where I was wounded”. So his accuser must have been wrong. The trouble is that at the moment Prince Andrew has no evidence to prove his pathology. Giuffre’s lawyers, however, insist. They want the duke to show the documents relating to what they call one “alleged medical inability to sweat” . His lawyers, however, retort: “[Si tratta di] private and irrelevant documents not designed to uncover admissible evidence “. There is also another problem: is the photograph of Giuffre, Maxwell and the duke incontrovertible proof against the prince, or was it taken to be used as a blackmail weapon?