“It wasn’t me, it was the dog”: Amber Heard denied having left excrement on Johnny Depp’s bed

Amber Heard testifies in libel trial (Reuters)

Amber Heard denied leaving feces in the bed she shared with Johnny Depp near the end of their relationshipcalling the accusation “disgusting”.

While testifying in a Virginia court on Monday, the 36-year-old actress was asked about when Depp said she was shown a photograph of stool in bed after Heard left with friends for Coachella in April 2016.

Depp, 58, has testified that Heard “tried to blame it on the dogs”, but he did not believe that the droppings he saw in a photo could come from his small pets: “I lived with those dogs for many years. That didn’t come from a dog. Just no”.

However, Heard denied it: “I mean…I laughed. It was so strange and so grotesque that he could only laugh. So I didn’t go there that day.”

Starling Jenkins III, Depp’s longtime driver and security guard, previously said under oath at trial that Heard told him the droppings were “a horrible prank gone wrong.”

The photograph of the alleged joke of Amber Heard to Johnny Depp

During her time on the stand, Heard addressed the allegation, denying it was an intentional prank and having no recollection of having a conversation with Jenkins about it. She testified that one of her dogs had “bowel control problems.

heard said that the dog was in bed while she was packing, so it might have been overlooked that her dog defecated on the bed.

Asked by her lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, if she had tried to prank Depp, Heard replied: “Absolutely not”.

“First of all, I don’t think that’s funny. He wasn’t in the mood to joke around; my life was falling apart. I was at a crossroads in my lifeHeard continued. “And I had just been attacked on my 30th birthday by my violent husband who I was desperately in love with and knew I had to go. I don’t think it’s funny. It’s disgusting”.

Actor Johnny Depp arrives in the courtroom (Reuters)

Depp is suing Heard for alleged defamation for an opinion piece that the actress wrote in 2018 for the newspaper Washington Postin which she does not name him, but describes herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp has asked for USD 50 million in damages. Heard, for his part, filed a counterclaim, requesting USD 100 million in compensation.

The star, who has said several times under oath that he never hit Heard or any woman, has testified that his “objective is the truth as he seeks to clear his name at trial, which is televised live through various outlets. When Heard took the stand, she told the jury: “I’m having a hard time finding the words to describe how painful this is. It’s horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything.”

In November 2020, Depp lost his much-publicized UK libel lawsuit case against the British tabloid The Sun for calling it “handcuff beater”. The court confirmed the outlet’s claims as “substantially true” and Heard testified to support his accusations. In March 2021, his attempt to overturn the ruling was rescinded.

Keep reading:

The secrets of Amber Heard: an abusive father, her affair with James Franco and an accusation from her ex for a threesome with Elon Musk

Through tears, Amber Heard recounted how she was raped by Johnny Depp with a broken bottle

Amber Heard denounced that Johnny Depp slapped her and kicked her on a plane because of the jealousy she felt towards James Franco