It wasn’t on a set: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum revealed where they met and surprised everyone

recently premiered The lost Cityan action-comedy film starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. While this was their first time working together, it wasn’t on the film set that they met. The actors met for the first time in an unusual and unusual way, when they met -a few years ago- in the office of the director of their daughters’ preschool. The little ones fought with each other and after calling their parents, they agreed on the spot. “We have two very strong-willed little girls”said the interpreter of Magic Mike.

The actors attended an interview in The Late Late Show with James Corden, and as usual, the presenter usually starts the program with relaxed topics. On this occasion, he expressed to both of them the deep admiration he felt for them. With the mischief that characterizes him, he stated: “I always wanted to be friends with you! He would see the two of them separately and think, ‘It must be so much fun being friends with them!’”

The funny anecdote that Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum revealed to James Corden during their program (Credit: CBS)

From their reactions, that revelation surprised both Bullock and Tatum, who took it with great humor, and that comment prompted Corden to ask them about the way they met. It was Sandra who took the floor to reveal it: “It was in the office of the director of the preschool”.

Likewise, Channing seconded her when she opined: “We have two very strong-willed little girls… Years ago they butted heads more than once”. In this way, both described how they felt when the school called them and each one knew about the other. “I was like ‘of all the people my daughter could fight with, did it have to be her?'”Tatum indicated. Bullock also reacted the same way he did.

The hilarious anecdote of Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum about their daughters

In fact, the day after what Sandra described as another “altercation,” she got a call from the school and wondered if she would have to contact Channing or his ex-wife Jenna Dewan directly to once again deal with the kids at school. conflict.

However, he wanted to go further and described how they met at school and what they discussed. The teachers understood how little girls could fight so much and wanted to find a way to fix it. “Do you remember it was like a date? And there we agreed that we would give them a kind of challenge about who could be the nicer of the two “she counted.

In The Lost City, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum reflected a fairly complicit friendship (Credit: Video Capture/YouTube)

This is how Laila and Dixie, the little ones of Bullock and Tatum, respectively, ended up offering each other and exchanging small cups of water to show courtesy.

On the other hand, working together The lost Cityreally allowed the actors to get to know each other in greater depth, and given the fun nature of the scenes, they conveyed a lot of complicity in the film.

In that sense, Channing revealed that one of the most entertaining to film was the one where he came out of the water with leeches on his lower back, and it had to be Bullock who was in charge of removing them and with great shame since he was in the limit zone of the intimate parts of the actor.