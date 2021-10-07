News

“It wasn’t that bad”

During an interview on the Today Show, Jennifer Lawrence revealed some background of Red Sparrow, the film that caused a stir because of one of his nude scenes. Although the actress was initially very concerned, she revealed that she later felt particularly comfortable barefoot during filming.

“It was really scary to accept to make the film because I knew there was no way I could tell the story without agreeing to shoot those scary nude scenes. I was very nervous before filming started because I knew the classroom nude scene was going to be a real nightmare. But then, after finishing the sequence, I felt like I was reborn“.

This is clearly not the only nude scene Jennifer Lawrence gave us, but it is probably one of the most significant, as it was shot after some personal photos of the actress were released. The scene in question takes place in the presence of an entire class, but the Hunger Games star didn’t let herself be intimidated, despite this being one of her recurring nightmares.

“There is a particular scene in the film where the typical high school nightmare becomes reality: I find myself naked in front of an entire class. In the end it became reality, but it wasn’t that bad. They made me feel so comfortable that maybe it was I who made others feel uncomfortable. I started saying ‘I don’t need a bathrobe! I’m warm and I’m eating! ‘. And everyone said to me ‘Cover up!’ “.

In short, Jennifer Lawrence eventually overcame her fears and gave an unforgettable scene to the male audience.

