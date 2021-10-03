News

“It wasn’t with Titanic that I realized I made it”

In a recent roundtable organized by the Los Angeles Times, Kate Winslet he talked about cinema and his career together with actresses of the caliber of Rashida Jones, Michelle Pfeiffer, Vanessa Kirby and Andra Day. The speech inevitably fell on Titanic, the film that gave world fame to the actress, then very young.

Despite this, Kate Winslet recalled that she didn’t feel like she had arrived thanks to the James Cameron, nor to have acquired greater self-esteem or awareness of their means. “The honest answer is that I was afraid of Hollywood. A big and scary place, where everyone wants to be thin and look perfect “ has explained. “And I didn’t look that way and I didn’t feel comfortable there: I had to earn my place, and for me I had not yet earned it. “

Titanic, in fact, like his other films of that period, according to Kate Winslet “it could have been a stroke of luck”. Everything changed for the actress at the age of 25, with motherhood, and with another film shot two years later. “I was asked to do Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (in Italian If you leave me I delete you). I think it was huge turning point in my career, because from then on suddenly people said: Hey, he can do it! “

For other insights into the career of Kate Winslet, we refer to what we know about his character in Avatar 2, and his statements about returning to a James Cameron set.

