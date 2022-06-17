It went wrong. Adamari López gave Evelyn everything, but her networks did not forgive her

Adamari Lopez and Evelyn Beltran

Adamari Lopez He re-launched a new hint that everyone is taking for Evelyn Beltrán, the girlfriend of Tony Costa. Through her social networks, the Chaparrita de Oro was again relentless with a message that, far from leaving her well, made the followers strongly criticize her.

In a new reel, the presenter of Hoy Día versioned an audio where she was heard talking to a woman and congratulating her for having stayed with a man who was not hers. However, she reminded him not to celebrate much since she had stayed with the traitor in question and immediately the comments came from all sides.

The odd follower applauded her, but the vast majority let her know that these types of messages on the networks did not suit her because she continues to show that she has not surpassed Tony Costa. Others suggested that he occupy his time with more productive things than thinking about his ex or why not, do the same as him and find a new love.

Since Adamari Lopez Y Tony Costa they separated in 2021 she has focused on her career as a host and raising her daughter Alaïa. In addition, she has not shown signs of wanting to be romantically involved with someone else, but hints have not been lacking in her networks.

