it will also have a CONI gym

A new school in via Don Minzoni, equipped with a CONI approved gym (also for extra-curricular use) with a grandstand, 10 classrooms, 5 laboratories, a library and an auditorium. This was announced by Daniele Ruscigno, mayor of Valsamoggia and metropolitan councilor with delegations to school and education, school building and training.

“In the Metropolitan Council I was assigned the responsibility for school construction relating to secondary schools and in recent years an investment plan of over 100 million euros has been prepared for schools in the Bolognese area – writes Ruscingo in the norta – there are many initiatives in progress and in particular the projects for the Ipsas Aldrovandi-Rubbiani were presented to the school and to the student representatives for a total value of over 12 million euros for redevelopment interventions (seismic 3.6 million euros and functional 850 thousand euros) in the offices in via Marconi and via Muratori but above all for a new school that will be built in via Don Minzoni “.

The new complex will rise behind the branch of the Liceo Galvani which will not be affected by the works, explains the councilor: “There are many projects for new schools and extensions that will allow students to study in new spaces, equipped and respectful of the environment that, as managing director of the school, I am proud to present and it will not be the last. It is important that resources are invested thinking about the future and there is no better investment than what is done in the world of the school that needs the maximum commitment of all “, concludes Ruscigno.

