Health

it will also have a CONI gym

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

A new school in via Don Minzoni, equipped with a CONI approved gym (also for extra-curricular use) with a grandstand, 10 classrooms, 5 laboratories, a library and an auditorium. This was announced by Daniele Ruscigno, mayor of Valsamoggia and metropolitan councilor with delegations to school and education, school building and training.

“In the Metropolitan Council I was assigned the responsibility for school construction relating to secondary schools and in recent years an investment plan of over 100 million euros has been prepared for schools in the Bolognese area – writes Ruscingo in the norta – there are many initiatives in progress and in particular the projects for the Ipsas Aldrovandi-Rubbiani were presented to the school and to the student representatives for a total value of over 12 million euros for redevelopment interventions (seismic 3.6 million euros and functional 850 thousand euros) in the offices in via Marconi and via Muratori but above all for a new school that will be built in via Don Minzoni “.

The new complex will rise behind the branch of the Liceo Galvani which will not be affected by the works, explains the councilor: “There are many projects for new schools and extensions that will allow students to study in new spaces, equipped and respectful of the environment that, as managing director of the school, I am proud to present and it will not be the last. It is important that resources are invested thinking about the future and there is no better investment than what is done in the world of the school that needs the maximum commitment of all “, concludes Ruscigno.

Castel Maggiore: rain of funds for the construction of the new Donini Pelegalli first grade secondary school

279747990_409842290958788_4605555352231659946_n-2

Source link

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

Covid: Gimbe, in the last week the contagion curve starts to go down – Healthcare

10 mins ago

Covid, the virus infects bacteria. The discovery and the implications on symptoms, treatments, vaccines

33 mins ago

3 tips that can help prevent the risk

45 mins ago

Covid Italy today: new cases, deaths and hospitalizations live. The bulletin of May 2

56 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button