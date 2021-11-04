It will be a Christmas dedicated to the green pass

Christmas is approaching and it is already time to plan the New Year holidays. Also in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will still be several restrictions to be able to move, both in our country and abroad. The indispensable tool for vacationers will be the Green pass which is obtained with the vaccine or with the tampon. In fact, the government plans to keep the mandatory green certificate to carry out most of the activities until June. The state of emergency, expiring on 31 December, could instead be extended until March and this entails, for example, the possibility of limiting tourism from Italy to countries with a high pandemic risk.

Travel to Italy

In our country, currently totally in the white zone, there is no travel limitation. The Green pass is mandatory to board airplanes, ships, ferries for interregional transport (excluding connections in the Strait of Messina), Intercity and High Speed ​​trains, buses for interregional transport, buses for rental services with driver. The green card must certify that they have been vaccinated or have been cured from Covid-19, or the negative result of a swab carried out in the 48 hours preceding the trip. Same rules for the Vatican City and the Republic of San Marino

Foreign trips

As regards holidays abroad, it is necessary to frequently check the lists drawn up by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Health. To date, among the countries for which there are no restrictions on both inbound and outbound travel there are for example Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Holland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. As for those arriving or returning from List D countries, which in addition to the United States and the United Kingdom hosts Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan and Israel among others, there is no obligation of five-day fiduciary isolation for those who shows a negative swab taken in the 72 hours before and the vaccination certificate. For the countries mentioned in list E, i.e. the states not indicated in the other lists, inbound and outbound movements are authorized only for certain reasons, but not for tourism.

Holidays in the hotel

For hotels, as you remember The messenger, the problem of tourists is limited. In fact, hotels do not have the obligation to ask guests for green certification, except for lunch or dinner in cases where the structure provides for the possibility of receiving external guests inside.

Ski slopes

In Italy, in the mountains, the Green pass is mandatory to access the ski lifts: “Cable cars, gondola lifts and chairlifts, if used with the closure of the screen domes, for tourist-commercial purposes and also when located in ski areas, without limitations on the sale of travel tickets” The “Protocol for the reopening of ski areas and for the use of ski lifts “, signed on 22 September in Milan by the Italian Winter Sports Federation (Fisi), by the National Association of Cable Car Operators (Anef), by Federfuni, Amsi and Colnaz already introduces the obligation of a green pass to access the facilities ascent, staring at the 100% capacity of the chairlifts, limited to 80% if used with closing of the windscreen domes. Capacity reduced to 80 percent also for gondola lifts and cable cars. Also foreseen is the obligation of surgical masks or Ffp2 in the common areas and on the implants. The situation is different in Switzerland, where the cable car association has announced that it will not be requested. But the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) intervened shortly after, speaking of a “hasty announcement”. But he made it known that the Green pass obligation remains for all restaurants, including mountain huts.