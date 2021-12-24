It will be a Christmas of landings: in Lampedusa 340 in one day

In the total silence of the institutions, the landings in Southern Italy have resumed, with the complicity of the NGOs that are carrying out the load of migrants to bring them to the Bel Paese. It will be a Christmas marked by the arrival of illegal immigrants especially on the island of Lampedusa, where the population is exasperated. «The hotspot is always full – attacks the local coordinator of the Lega, Attilio Lucia -, until the day before yesterday we had over 750 guests in Contrada Imbriacola. But where is the Minister of the Interior Luciana Lamorgese? What does he do? He left us alone. We all hope he resigns as soon as possible, because the situation is no longer tolerable ». And in fact the same spiel has been repeated for years. After the four landings the day before yesterday, with 196 new illegal immigrants who set foot on the island, yesterday morning a patrol boat from the Guardia di Finanza brought 29 people from Somalia, Sudan, Guinea and Senegal to the Favaloro pier. Among them also 4 women. The vessel on which they were traveling, writes Adnkronos, intercepted about 8 miles from the island, was left adrift. “After the usual health checks, they were conducted in the hotspot in the Imbriacola district, where 280 guests are currently located”. In just over 20 hours, 340 migrants arrived.

Among the many arrivals was that of a 7-meter dinghy, spotted 37 miles by the Coast Guard, with 36 people on board. Among them only one woman. Then another boat with 54 immigrants, always from countries where there are no conflicts, such as Sudan, Mali, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gambia. And 75 more migrants, including many from Bangladesh. All while continuing the hypocritical mantra of NGOs that continue to say that they have “saved” people at sea. Human beings who if they did not leave would not need to be recovered as they risk dying. People who set out on a journey only because there, in front of the North African coasts, the sea taxis are waiting. Alarm Phone, the sos service for migrants, launched an appeal to which Doctors Without Borders responded, which recovered 27 people.

The day before last night, the Alarm Phone had also spread the news that in the Sar area of ​​Malta there were two other boats with respectively 30 and 40 people.

Yesterday again MSF rescued 76 subjects from a rubber dinghy. Currently on the Geo Barents ship they find 458 immigrants who will surely disembark in Italy. Same story on Ocean Viking by Sos Mediterranee, which has 114 people on board, including an 18-month-old baby. And then there is Sea Eye 4, of the homonymous German NGO, which is located 12 miles from Porto Empedocle with 214 people on board: today they will arrive in Pozzallo. The journeys resumed precisely because of their presence. In addition to the first two sea taxis, the Rise Above is also currently active. «A week after their rescue – they say from Sos Mediterranee – the migrants are still at sea without any certainty about their landing. Under maritime law, rescue is complete only when the survivors have disembarked in a place of safety. The harshness of the winter climatic conditions at sea, with low temperatures and humidity, represent a further difficulty ». One wonders when they will understand their co-responsibility in departures.