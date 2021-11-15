It will be a different Black Friday, with unobtainable products, real offers and fake discounts

There are about 10 days left until Black Friday, the most anticipated time of the year to do business. This year, however, more than Friday, Christmas risks becoming “black”: the discounts and promotions during the next few days will lead many shops to sell, at a discounted price, goods that would have sold at a higher price anyway. month later, just on the occasion of Christmas. This is a condition that not everyone is willing to accept, even if there will be exceptions.

It is useless to go around it: the semiconductor crisis is hitting the consumer electronics market heavily even in Italy, and not only the usual “suspects” are missing.

The PlayStation 5, which one year after its launch continues to be nowhere to be found like NVIDIA video cards, other virtual products, is no longer alone.

Today, for example, it is almost impossible to find an iPad and Apple is perhaps the company most in difficulty in this delicate period. More than Sony and NVIDIA. Several electronics chains have canceled promotions related to Apple products and no one has any idea when certain products will be available again. At the time of writing, for example, the basic iPad from 389 euros, the most coveted model, is not available either in the Piazza Liberty store or in the stores of the big chains.

By ordering it on the Apple website, the estimated delivery is on December 15-22, but some retailers have told us that they will not see iPad until 2022. There are only the more expensive models.

Even the deliveries of iPhones are in crisis: the desire for the iPhone 13, with very few products left on the network, has also led to the sale of the iPhone 12 Mini left in stock since last year, phones that no one wanted due to the dimensions considered excessively small. If you continue with this trend, finding an iPhone 13 for Christmas will be a bit like finding a PlayStation 5: impossible.

We talked about Apple for a simple reason: Apple’s “voice” in the turnover of large electronics stores represents a very important share, and without Apple products in the stores the turnover is affected, Users, in fact, are unwilling to replace them with other similar products: those who enter a store and look for an iPad hardly go out with another tablet, unlike what happens with many other brands where there is more flexibility and greater inclination and also evaluate similar available products.

Apple is obviously not alone: Samsung also suffers a lot, struggling to deliver the most desired products and has a backlog of deliveries, we are told, really important. The situation of Samsung is similar to that of Apple: thanks to an important brand awareness, those who choose Samsung want Samsung, if the product is not found the purchase is not finalized.

However, there are those who paint us a not-so-worrying situation: a bit like the processor crisis was driven by a change in supply chain management, with companies starting to stockpile fearing they would run out of goods, even in the consumer electronics market many retailers have stocked their warehouses early to make sure they can handle the weight of Christmas sales. Products that are missing now could then pop up in mid-December, as if by magic.

What Black Friday will it be then? Should you shop on Black Friday or should you wait?

It will be a different Black Friday, which may not have first-rate products, the most desired ones, on offer at a discounted price. Many of these have not been found for months, and except for a few “attract users” promotions, with very few pieces to sacrifice to bring people to the site or store, it will be really difficult to make a deal.

Black Friday could also be very affordable: retailers, despite the shortage of product, will find themselves almost forced to participate to an event that in recent years has been spectacularized and super publicized. Chains like Unieuro and Mediaworld cannot fail to do Black Friday, they have invested a lot in it and have recorded record numbers in previous editions: retailers are used to thinking about the figures of the previous year, and for this reason those who made 70 in the week of Last year’s Black Friday will try to hit 71 this year, albeit with totally different economic and product conditions.

Discounts and offers, to achieve certain results, must exist and must also entice.

Smaller retailers, those who perhaps look less at the year before, will instead have to decide on which horse to bet: Black Friday is an excellent sounding house for increasing sales, but on Black Friday users expect discounts and offers regardless. The risk is therefore to sell products with a lower margin that will no longer be restocked for December. A big doubt: immediately sell “badly”, or with promotions and discounts, or wait a month and sell “well”, given that everything is sold at Christmas, without necessarily needing to remove the VAT or to do the 3 x 2?

There will also be those who will do Black Friday but will use it above all as an event to empty the warehouse a little and get rid of some ballast, keeping the best sellers for the Christmas period.

In short, if last year we had to pay attention to discounts and products on sale, this year the antennas must remain even more straight. Some retailers, just to replicate and improve performance year over year, will have to come out, aiming for an even more attractive price to push a user to take that product that he had not considered as the one he would have wanted to buy is not available. You will be able to do real bargains, and you will play in advance: if there are no products at Christmas, it is better to buy them first.

With the shortage of goods, many retailers this year would have gladly done without Black Friday and for this reason there will also be cases of inexpensive “offers”: fake discounts, decoy or empty warehouse. With out of stock products that, after Black Friday ends, will be back in stock to be sold at full price.