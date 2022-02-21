“It will be a different pathogen than COVID next time”

Two years after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Bill Gates He assures that the risks of serious illness from Covid-19 have been “dramatically reduced”, but that another pandemic is almost certain. “We will have another pandemic. Next time it will be a different pathogen”he claimed Gates last Friday in an interview on CNBC.

The founder of Microsoft claims that the worst effects have faded because a large volume of the world’s population has acquired a certain level of immunity. In some areas of the planet this is due to mass vaccination, but in many others, because the virus itself creates a level of immunity. “It has done a better job of spreading it to the world population than we have done with vaccines,” Gates said.

Likewise, it considers that it is “too late” to reach the World Health Organization’s goal of vaccinating 70% of the world’s population by mid-2022. Currently, 61.9% of the world’s population has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to CNBC data.

“The cost of being prepared for the next pandemic is not that great. It is not like climate change. If we are rational, yes, next time we will catch it in time”

How to stop the next pandemic?

The world should move faster in the future to develop and distribute vaccines, according to Gates, who used the interview to ask governments to invest now.

“Next time we should try to make it six months instead of two years“, concludes Gates. The founder of Microsoft explained that with standardized platforms, including messenger RNA, it would be possible.