“It will be a difficult match. Happy with Bernardeschi. We need to score more. On Morata and Dybala …”

Massimiliano Allegri spoke to Dazn’s microphones:

Is the team with his absence called to a test of maturity?

“Without me they will be forced, they will not have on the bench whoever does damage. Regardless of this, the team must be ready to play a match like the one against Roma which is a fascinating match. We have to have a good match, also because they come. from a defeat in Milan where there was also some controversy and they will want revenge.. It will be a physical match and it will not be easy “.

How do you face Roma?

“Roma have great individualities and have a great coach like José. And especially in these matches he is good at bringing out the best.”

Mourinho went to three in defense, did you also think about such a reversal?

“No, I didn’t think about it because we practically have four defenders and they have to play: two central and two full-backs more than they don’t have at the moment and these will play.”

How much is the fact that Juventus scoring little reflected in the table?

“There is a lot of this because 28 goals are few and in football what counts is the goal difference. We are at +8 and it was enough to have ten more goals and the position in the standings would have been different. We need to work to improve this situation. “.

Is there room for improvement in midfield?

“The other night Rabiot played a good game from the point of view of insertions and accompanied the action more and in this respect I liked it. It is normal that we need to improve, with much more clarity in the last 30 meters”.

Can Bernardeschi still be a mezzala?

“Bernardeschi is doing a bit of a midfielder who is doing it as a winger or midfielder. And he’s having a good season, but I think he has and should improve too to be more proactive in the attacking phase. He must make himself more available to the team. team, however, is doing good performances and I’m very happy. ”

Can issues like Morata and Dybala affect this complicated calendar?

“Absolutely not because these are things that are part of the game, there is a market that is always open, there are contracts to be renewed. But the only thing that matters is the football field and you have to go inside and show that we are good at that we are Juventus, we are a great team “.