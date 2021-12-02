it will be a Friday December 3 in winter with rain, thunderstorms and snow [MAPPE e DETTAGLI]

Italy is hit by a new perturbation which in these hours is causing torrential rains in the Tyrrhenian regions: strong storms have struck today in Lazio, throughout the Region, with impressive rainfall accumulations in the Frusinate where the 131mm of rain fallen in Frosinone and 72mm at Isola del Liri. It also flooded a Rome with a maximum accumulation of 53mm in the Prenestina area, on a typically autumn day with a maximum temperature of + 14 ° C. Heavy rain and colder in northern Lazio, on Lake Bolsena, and also in the inland areas of the Abruzzo Apennines where a L’Aquila they fell 27mm of rain and the temperature plummeted to current + 5 ° C after a maximum of just + 9 ° C.

In Northern Italy it was a particularly cold day in the central / eastern Po Valley, with maximum temperatures that remained very low: just + 6 ° C in Bologna, Parma, Modena and Vicenza, + 7 ° C in Brescia, Udine, Ferrara and Treviso. On the contrary, a decidedly mild climate in the South with + 19 ° C in Syracuse, + 18 ° C in Palermo, Catania, Messina, Reggio Calabria and Foggia, + 17 ° C in Bari, Taranto, Lecce, Cosenza, Catanzaro, Trapani and Crotone.

Tomorrow, Friday 3 December, the bad weather it will move to the South as we can see from the maps of the Moloch model of the ISAC-CNR:

The storm front will first hit, in the morning, the lower Tyrrhenian Sea between southern Campania, Basilicata, northern Tyrrhenian Calabria and western Sicily, then extending to the whole South in the afternoon-evening, when strong thunderstorms with abundant rainfall will hit the whole of Calabria, and so particularly its central-southern Tyrrhenian belt, with storms on the Costa Viola, in the Reggio area, and in the Strait of Messina. Abundant precipitation with hail also on the Aeolian Islands. Snow will also return on the southern Apennine reliefs, at slightly higher altitudes than the premature snowfalls that have affected the low hills in recent days. For monitoring the weather situation we recommend the nowcasting pages that allow you to follow the evolution of the most dangerous storm cells and their route live: