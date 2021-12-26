it will be a January of disposals

According to L’Equipe, having earned little from the summer market, the Parisian club will have to sell for 100 million in winter

The Psg breaks into the market … outbound. The Parisian club, according to reports L’Equipe, must raise funds to recover unrecovered losses and will have to do so in the winter market sell for 100 million euros to avoid the need for the arrival of other capital. The team of the ds Leonardo in fact, he would have barely made nine million euros from the summer sales, despite the 180 planned by the club.

Last June, the sporting director of the French had presented an income and expenditure plan to the financial institution that controls football clubs in France, in which he declared the aim of achieving a turnover of 180 million to compensate for the losses of the year in course, estimated at 200 million.

However, since PSG only grossed nine million in the summer market, for the French newspaper, the Parisians must immediately return 100 million in order not to force the Qatar Sports Investments to enter new capital and the list of possible outgoing players is quite long.

Among the first names given to depart from Paris there is Rafinha, who could land at Real Sociedad: the former Barcelona player is not part of Pochettino’s plans and his return to Spain will allow PSG to get rid of an important salary. But also Draxler could go away: in the event of an attractive offer, the club will certainly not detain the German midfielder who, despite the renewal until March 2024, did not respond on the pitch also due to continuous injuries and the lack of minutes on the pitch due to the presence of Messi, Neymar and Mbappé. The striker earns 4.2 million euros a year and is valued at 20 million, a figure that is very difficult to reach given that he has devalued considerably since he landed in Paris.

Then there would be the midfielder Layvin Kurzawa (9 million) and also the goalkeeper Sergio Rico, valued at 5 million, while the situation would be stalled at the moment Mauro Icardi, for weeks in the sights of Juve: for the moment the PSG does not open to the loan with mandatory redemption in June that the bianconeri would like.

