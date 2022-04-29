“It will be a pride”: Itatí Cantoral will give life to Laura Bozzo in the Peruvian series

Laura Bozzo revealed some time ago that he would tell the story of his life in a television series in the style of other celebrities such as Luis Miguel, Alejandra Guzman, Silvia Pinal, Vicente Fernandezamong others.

Although he has not given more details about it, such as the channel or platform on which it will be broadcast, it was recently revealed who will give it life, and it is nothing less and nothing more than: Itatí Cantoral.

In an interview that both had with Imagen TV, Itatí Cantoral revealed: “For me, it will be an honor to play you!”heading to Laura Bozzo.

Just as he revealed: “I want people to know what he has done. I fell in love with you, when I met you at that party and I am your fan. I hope we do that series because as I was inspired by that night, I know many women are going outwhen they see your series”.

Itatí Cantoral admires Laura Bozzo

For Itatí Cantoral, Laura Bozzo: “Always has been an empowered woman” and has inspired her “if she can, I can”; in addition to that she assured that she has witnessed the good deeds of the Peruvian.

“she has done beautiful things by many people. Nobody knows them”, and warned: “When they see the series they will realize it. It’s very easy to see a woman saying ‘let the bastard pass’ in such an important production on such an important channel, but you have to think, how did she get there? What made her say ‘what happens the bastard’?