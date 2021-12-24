“It will be a unique stadium in the world”

The head of the project for the new San Siro stadium spoke about the merits and qualities that the AC Milan and Inter stadium will have.

For a few days Milan and Inter they formalized the choice of the architectural project regarding the future Stadium owned, which will arise in the next few years.

Sara ‘Cathedral’, proposed by the American studio Populous, to win the tender and to work concretely for the new San Siro. A thick project of which a Republic the person in charge spoke.

Christopher Lee, Populous’s general manager for the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa) explained the merits and qualities of the future Milanese plant.

Lee: “Sustainable project, at the center of an innovative area”

Some changes have already been made to the initial project, by the will of the the municipality of Milan: “The council has decided to confirm the declaration of public interest for the proposal relating to the new Milan stadium on condition that the area is reconfigured as a sports district with a reduction in volumes and a wide enhancement and an increase in greenery”.

These are the characteristics of the district: “The area will be pedestrian only, you will understand a park of 50 thousand square meters, green open spaces for 100 thousand square meters, indoor and outdoor sports and recreational activities. A plan that will be shared with the Municipality and which will be in line with the Territorial Governance Plan “.

Lee is sure: the new San Siro will be unique in the world: “The Cathedral will be like no other stadium in the world. It will offer spectators an unprecedented experience and will be an inclusive, safe and welcoming facility for all visitors both on match day and when there are no matches. It will provide a unique gaming experience of its kind with a gallery destined to become a “democratic space” for everyone, fans and citizens “.