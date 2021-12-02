it will be a universe connected with games and projects from various teams – Nerd4.life

Battlefield is revolutionized by Electronic Arts through a total redesign of the brand: the idea is to create a “connected universe” composed of different projects and games, various “experiences” built by a series of teams that will work in parallel on the series.

As we have seen, the difficult launch of Battlefield 2042 has led to rather drastic consequences: it is revealed that the GM of DICE leaves the company, that Marcus Lehto, father of Halo, will work on the EA series with a new team, and that Vince Zampella of Respawn will take the reins of the series. All this within this extensive Battlefield re-foundation project, which will go through a raise of Battlefield 2042 but will then come to the construction of something new.

Electronic Arts has prelates of “a connected universe of Battlefield”, which will lead to a rotation of different releases and projects in a similar way to what happens with Activision’s Call of Duty, where a team series it alternates with the development of the various chapters to maintain the annual frequency. In this case, we are not talking about annual releases of regular chapters, but rather a series of various “experiences” that will alternate, with releases at more frequent intervals and projects carried out in parallel.

“We will continue to evolve and grow Battlefield 2042,” explained Vince Zampella, co-founder of Respawn Entertainment and now head of the Battlefield series, “and will explore new types of experiences and business models along the way, which we can add as a foundation for building a broad set of experiences for our players. In this universe, the world is interconnected with shared characters and narrative lines. This universe is also built with our community, leveraging the potential of Portal and user-generated content, putting creativity in the hands of the players. “

Ripple Effect, the team responsible for Portal, will be one of the teams working on this Battlefield universe project, together with the new team of Marcus Lehto as yet unannounced.