It will be a wet CHRISTMAS in many regions, then perhaps the COLD will also arrive





SITUATION AND EVOLUTION. A very cold air circulation has brought over Eastern Europe and the Balkan peninsula in these hours. In part this cold air can also reach our country, with a modest drop in temperature in the north and along the Adriatic slopes. This cooling phase will be short-lived and will soon be replaced by a strong intensification of westerly winds over Europe. This new incoming circulation, much milder and more humid, will be led by a cyclonic vortex approaching from the Atlantic Ocean towards the United Kingdom.

Altitude analysis calculated from American model for the Christmas Eve, Friday 24. We observe the presence of a large “lake” of freezing air over north-eastern Europe which, however, will not interest us. Then we observe a deep low-pressure vortex approaching from the Atlantic Ocean towards central Europe. It is from that vortex that the perturbed offensive waiting for our country under the Christmas holidays will begin:

The THREE more important disturbances will affect us respectively on Christmas and Boxing day (weekend Saturday 25 and Sunday 26). A third and last cloud body, perhaps the most intense, will occupy our territory between Monday 27th and Tuesday 28th December.

IN DETAIL. The first perturbation of Christmas it will be the least intense and will bring some rain on the middle and upper Tyrrhenian side. There is little interest in the Alpine belt and in the Valpadana.

The second most intense disturbance on the day of Saint Stephen it will bring widespread rain to the north, with abundant snow on the Alps above 1200 – 1500 meters. Rain also on the middle Tyrrhenian side.

The third and last cloudy body Monday and next Tuesday promises to bring a severe wave of BAD WEATHER for the center and the north, with widespread rains, abundant snowfalls in the Alps above 1000 – 1300 meters. Twenty tense and finally temperatures dropping.

Here are the rainfall provided for by American model for the day of CHRISTMAS , Saturday 25, during the passage of the first weaker perturbation:

Here are the rainfall provided for by American model the Boxing Day, Sunday 26, a new cloudy body will keep the central and northern regions busy, even with heavy rainfall. In purple the snowfalls in the Alps over 1200 – 1500 meters high:

As it is easy to imagine, the western currents will bring a rise in temperature throughout the country. Here are the strong positive anomalies from ground temperature provided for by European model and refer to Monday 27 December:

Finally one media Ensemble of the American model referred to New Year’s Eve, Friday 31st. The weather on the peninsula will generally be colder than on Christmas days but from the west the nightmare of our winters returns, a showy warm anticyclone of a dynamic nature:

CONCLUSIONS. The period we are about to live will see a new phase of unstable time brought by Western currents. The motor center of these depressions and the relative cold air load will remain quite far from the Mediterranean, where the cloudy bodies will be accompanied by mild temperatures. The rains will be frequent between Christmas and New Year on the middle and upper Tyrrhenian slopes and the northern regions, including the Alpine area. STRONG AND ABUNDANT SNOW in the Alps, with significant accumulations over 1500 meters.

The very last days of the year (Wednesday 29, Thursday 30, Friday 31) the circulation of winds over Europe will return to its orientation from northern quadrants, with episodes of instability more frequent in the center and south. Physiological thermal drop across the country. Dry pause for the north, waiting to see what the new rising anticyclone will do in the Iberian area.