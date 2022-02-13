“It will be brutal, we didn’t back down”

On March 30th it will arrive on Disney Plus Moon Knightbrand new series that will see Oscar Isaac as the protagonist (trailer here). In the last few hours talking about the project has come to Empire none other than the owner of the Marvel house, Kevin Feige which ensured that this new project will be one of a kind.

It’s brutal – explains Feige. It was fun to work with Disney + to be able to dare something more. There are moments in the series where Moon Knight beats up another character, and he’s really strong and brutal, and the gut reaction is, “We’re going to back down on this, right?” No. We won’t back down. There is a change of tone in this series. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight.

The series will not only tell the story of a hero, but will also touch on the delicate theme of mental illnesses, from which the protagonist suffers. Oscar Isaacalso present at the interview, talked about this:

It’s risky – admits Isaac. He is a dark hero and the things we deal with are very different. But because it’s a series rather than a movie, there’s no pressure for the opening weekend to be huge. We are able to take more risks to bring that experimental quality to scale

The villain of history, Arthur Harrowwill be played by Ethan Hawke who recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly, of his character.

I’ve always had this theory that when you teach an audience how to see the demon inside you, it won’t fade away for the rest of your career – Hawke explained. Jack Nicholson could play an accountant and you would still expect him to explode like he did in The Shining. It changes your relationship with an artist, so I’ve always been reluctant about it. But I realized that now that I’m over 50 it’s time to put a new tool in my toolbox. The bad guys could be my future.

The mind of the super rich villains is not interesting to me. I love the ones who think they’re a good person and that’s why they have to kill you… I find a guy like that really terrifying.

What do you think?