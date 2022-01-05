“It will be civil war”. The delirium of Toscani on Cav al Colle

Disgust and civil war: these would be the consequences if Silvio Berlusconi were to go up to Colle and assume the role of President of the Italian Republic, at least according to the thought expressed this morning by Oliviero Toscani.

With the election of the new head of state approaching (Fico has convened the Parliament in joint session for next Monday 24 January) tensions continue to grow inexorably within the world of politics, and not only, given that it is a question of absolute of one of the hottest topics of the moment.

Toscani’s lunge

Interviewed byAdnKronos, the famous photographer rejects even the idea of ​​being able to see the former Prime Minister and leader of Forza Italia on the Quirinale seat. “Silvio Berlusconi to the hill? I’m just disgusted to hear such stuff “ , bluntly attacks Toscani. “Are we kidding? And I’m not the only one, it’s ridiculous” .

However, it is not just a matter of personal repulsion, given that according to the photographer one could even run the risk of a popular uprising in the event that Berlusconi is the winner at the ballot box. “Let’s stop being puppets. We’ll be there civil war“ , Toscani prophesies. “It’s not possible, it’s the biggest joke that can be told to Italians” , he adds, “the biggest stupid thing we can do as a country” .