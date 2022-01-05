“It will be civil war”. The delirium of Toscani on Cav al Colle
Disgust and civil war: these would be the consequences if Silvio Berlusconi were to go up to Colle and assume the role of President of the Italian Republic, at least according to the thought expressed this morning by Oliviero Toscani.
With the election of the new head of state approaching (Fico has convened the Parliament in joint session for next Monday 24 January) tensions continue to grow inexorably within the world of politics, and not only, given that it is a question of absolute of one of the hottest topics of the moment.
Toscani’s lunge
Interviewed byAdnKronos, the famous photographer rejects even the idea of being able to see the former Prime Minister and leader of Forza Italia on the Quirinale seat.“Silvio Berlusconi to the hill? I’m just disgusted to hear such stuff “, bluntly attacks Toscani. “Are we kidding? And I’m not the only one, it’s ridiculous”.
However, it is not just a matter of personal repulsion, given that according to the photographer one could even run the risk of a popular uprising in the event that Berlusconi is the winner at the ballot box. “Let’s stop being puppets. We’ll be there civil war“, Toscani prophesies. “It’s not possible, it’s the biggest joke that can be told to Italians”, he adds,“the biggest stupid thing we can do as a country”.
In reiterating the concept that for Italy it would be more than necessary “a serious person, not Berlusconi”, the famous photographer says he is astonished at the very thought that even the idea of proposing his candidacy can be accepted. “It’s incredible, but I ask myself: what country are we?”, still sinks Toscani, “only to propose a similar figure, unwatchable, condemned, Bunga Bungist. It is an imbecile country just to think of such a thing”. Also because most of the ills of the country, according to the thought expressed to theAdnKronos by the photographer, would have been caused by the former prime minister: “He ruined Italy, made Italy a Drive-In”. Once again the anti-Cav hatred finds its breath, this time with Toscani. Certainly not new to delusions of this type …