“It will be even better than the first movie”

As work continues on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and the actors share photos from the set (the latest was a behind-the-scenes photo of Amber Heard), Dolph Lundgren lets us know that the sequel will be a really great movie, even better than the previous one.

When a production of any kind is involved, you will hardly see one of its protagonists speak ill of it. But Dolph Lundgren’s enthusiasm at the mention of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom it is very palpable, and also quite contagious.

The actor who plays King Nereus, the ruler of Xebel and father of Amber Heard’s Mera, spared no expense in praise and compliments for the new DC film in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter: “The whole movie is really excellent. Everyone from James to Jason and Amber and the producers [sono stati grandiosi]“he affirmed in fact.

“This in my opinion is a better movie [del primo]. The script is firmer and more thrilling. Technology has evolved a lot in four years, so I was really glad I was a part of it“he then added, reiterating that”James Wan will amaze you all again with this incredible world he created. He was involved in every little detail of the film, even the smallest parts of the smallest weapon, and I think it’s going to be really cool“.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will hit screens next year. For more information, you can take a look at the first images of Aquaman 2 shared during the DC FanDome.