“It will be great to get back to work with this cast!”

Rebecca Ferguson has been a part of many major Hollywood productions, including the Mission: Impossible and while calling Tom Cruise a friend, she admitted she got very close to her co-stars of Dunes during the production of the first blockbuster film, defining the cast almost like family.

Interviewed by LA Times the actress explained that just like in all jobs in the world, there are people with whom she has good relationships and then there are those who become something a little more. Such as his Dune co-star, Jason Momoa (Duncan Idaho), whom the actress considers a close friend.

“I can make great movies, not that Tom isn’t a friend of mine, but I think Tom Cruise is always quite busy, then it’s not like we go to dinner every weekend together. The point is that with my work I know a lot of people, but you bring some with you, right? “

Ferguson has clearly built solid relationships with his co-stars and is looking forward to getting back to work. The actress admitted that when the Dune sequel was announced, he was thrilled to see all of his co-stars again and director Denis Villeneuve, once again.

“I didn’t know until I got a video call from Josh Brolin. He was driving in his car while someone was filming him, and he was just yelling into the phone saying,” Go, go! “And seeing her joy was thrilling, I started laughing and thought, ‘It will be great to be working with these people again.’ “

Waiting for the second chapter of Villeneuve’s work that will arrive in 2023, we leave you with our review of Dune.