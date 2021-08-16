It will be hard to hold back tears for the remix of The Weeknd and Ariana Grande in Save your tears

After the very lucky episodes of “Love me harder” and “Off the table”, it seems that Ariana Grande and The Weeknd are ready for a new collaboration, the remix of one of the most important songs of the original singer’s “After hours” project after the publication of an eight-second snippet on Instagram and Twitter.

After “Love me harder” and “Off the Table”, the third collaboration between Ariana Grande and The Weeknd is about to arrive, announced through a snippet, first on Twitter and then on Instagram. The video, which brings the voice of Ariana Grande on the first notes of “Save your tears”, could be proof of an upcoming remix, a production that has already conquered the international soul scene, with the single that counts over 290 million. views on Youtube. Eight seconds of trailers were enough for fans to go wild especially on Instagram, where the video garnered over three million views. The publication date is not yet known, but the next few days could be decisive for a new communication.

The collaboration with Ariana Grande in Save your tears

They were two of the most important artists of 2020, on the one hand The Weeknd with the album “After Hours”, one of the best projects of last year, which also led him to perform during showtime in the interval of the Superbowl on the other side Ariana Grande, with the “Positions” project, she climbed the international charts, becoming one of the most influential pop stars in the United States. In Grande’s album we find the latest collaboration between the two artists, “Off the table“, a romantic ballad that tells how difficult it was in the past to go through a moment of separation with your partner. Only a few days ago, through the publication of an eight-second trailer on Twitter, The Weeknd made his fans listen to the voice of the native Florida singer, on the notes of one of the most important songs of his latest project: “Save your tears“. A collaboration that could turn the spotlight on the two artists even more, after Ariana Grande had participated in Demi Lovato’s latest project” Dancing with the Devil … the Art of Starting Over “in the last few weeks, in the song” Met him last. night “, while for The Weeknd the closest collaboration took place in the remix of” Blinding Lights “with the Spanish artist Rosalia.

The doubt about the publication of the song and the future of Nft

In the past few days it was assumed that the song was part of the collection “Acephalous“, a digital work which also contained an unreleased song from The Weekend, which he had sold as Nft on the platform OpenSeas. The work, which raised over two million dollars at auction, was the first experiment in selling NFT for the author of “Save your tears”, a process of musical democratization aimed at artists and no longer at the sector. music and its external agents, which had revived the singer’s confidence in the musical future, after the controversy that had struck him for not being invited to the Grammys. In a statement to the US weekly Variety, he said: “I’ve always looked for ways to convey a sense of innovation to my fans and I want to change this archaic business of the music world. To see that NFTs allow creators to be seen and heard more than never on their terms is deeply exciting. I intend to contribute to this movement and I see that very soon it will be inserted into the workings of the music industry. “