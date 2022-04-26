It will be held in Santiago de Cuba, a provincial event for the development of the different topics of natural and traditional medicine





Alleviating the different ailments of patients and thereby improving their quality of life is one of the fundamental premises of the specialists of the Provincial Center for Natural and Traditional Medicine, a team of professionals who are currently finalizing preparations for the provincial event of the specialty.

Homeopathy and its relationship with psychosomatic disorders, treatment with naturalistic therapies in the aftermath of covid 19 and the use of the clinical method in alternative medicine have been the subject of study these days, during the preparatory activities for the Provincial Medicine Event Natural and traditional.

Held on April 29 at the Dr. Juan Bruno Zayas Alfonso Surgical Clinical Hospital, the meeting is committed to the participation of different medical specialties, the presentation of papers that respond to the parameters established for this type of activity in the country .

According to Dr. Caridad Jaca¸ President of the provincial chapter of Bioenergetic and Naturalist Medicine, during this week the pre-event courses on various topics will continue: “Among them are the micro-ocular systems, the naturalistic vision of being human and therapeutic action from the point of view of the use of the word by the health professional”.

In the words of the also professor of the specialty of natural medicine, this year the conference plans to achieve a greater scope: “This year it has the peculiarity that this provincial conference pays tribute to the International Event that is held in Havana in the month of December. with a view to sharing, to integrating all the knowledge of natural and traditional medicine in the country with other populations of the world. In our event, the works that will be presented at BIONAT will be selected, which is what the international event is called that this year will also have a face-to-face and a virtual part. We at the Provincial Event are going to do it in person with a Scientific Council already selected to choose these works”.

Every year specialists linked to the practices and knowledge of Natural and Traditional Medicine share their experiences in scientific conferences with scope throughout the province. An initiative that this year will have its main appointment on April 29 at the Dr. Juan Bruno Zayas Alfonso Clinical Surgical Hospital in this city.

Getting to the Provincial Center for Natural and Traditional Medicine located in the Dr. Juan Bruno Zayas Alfonso Surgical Clinical Hospital in this city for many patients is synonymous with a better quality of life. A guarantee, which is the result of the vast years of work and improvement of a dedicated team of professionals who are committed to alternative therapies in the treatment of multiple ailments.

In this regard, we spoke with Dr. Caridad Jaca¸ President of the provincial chapter of Bioenergetic and Naturalist Medicine and specialist of the institution: “Our techniques are very benevolent, effective in the treatment of patients and are applied to most patients. All who come to our service ask for the techniques of natural and traditional medicine. In our service, we also prepare the doctors of other specialties who come to undergo training here every year to update themselves on the techniques of natural and traditional medicine and in this way the doctors are in a position to practice it and those who have some difficulty consults with us and in this way they can also increase their knowledge and broaden their application”.

Journalist- What are the main techniques applied?

Dra- “There are several, acupuncture, massages, laser, ozone therapy that we apply rectally or injectable in acupuncture points, that is, ozone acupuncture, there is flower therapy, homeopathy, among others.”

Journalist – And how do patients get here?

Dra- “In some cases they are referred from specialties, by the Family Physician, or others referred from the Guard Corps; and other times they come spontaneously because they have already been patients at one of the institutions and they arrive being able to care for the patient”.

The Provincial Center of Natural and Traditional Medicine located in the Dr. Juan Bruno Zayas Alfonso Surgical Clinical Hospital opens its doors from Monday to Friday to a large number of patients who come to its premises in search of help to alleviate their ailments and improve their quality of life.