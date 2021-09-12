it will be her first line of hair products

Rihanna is preparing for a new and exclusive project: she has applied for the registration of the Fenty Hair brand, which will accompany a line of hair products that bears her name. In doing so, the pop star has shown that she has no intention of abandoning her career as an entrepreneur.

Did you believe that Rihanna Would she quit her business career after saying goodbye to her clothing brand? You were wrong and not only because, unlike the collection of clothes (which never really took off), the Savage x Fenty lingerie collection continues to go well, so much so as to be worth a billion dollars: the star is struggling with a new and exclusive project. If, however, you were certain that she would return to making music in the coming months, you will be disappointed: Rihanna has once again turned her attention to the beauty world and will soon launch a hair line. It will be called Fenty Hair and for sure it will drive crazy all those who dream of boasting a flowing and silky hair without having to go to the hairdresser.

Fenty Hair, the products that will be part of the line

Rihanna continues to expand her “empire” and, after the make-up and cosmetics lines, she has once again turned her attention to the beauty universe. The star has in fact applied to register the Fenty Hair brand, which will accompany an exclusive line of hair care products. What will it include? Everything you need to boast a screaming hair, from shampoo to smoothing conditioner, up to dyes, glitter and treatments to have defined and fluffy curls. At the moment, however, Rihanna has preferred not to make any official announcement, given that, being still awaiting a confirmation of registration of the brand, she cannot indicate a precise date of debut of the collection.

Rihanna with long hair and bangs

Rihanna and her new life as an entrepreneur

Rihanna’s clothing brand may well have been “paused” but this does not mean that the pop star has said goodbye to her career as an entrepreneur, on the contrary, she intends to expand her business more and more. Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Savage X Fenty are the three brands that currently bear his name and that do not seem to lose their popularity despite the passage of time. Now among Rihanna’s goals there is a new Hair line which, judging by the success achieved by the beauty and skin collections, will certainly become very popular from the first months. In short, apparently the singer continues to dominate the world entrepreneurial scene and has no intention of stopping.

