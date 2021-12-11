“It will be made with 120 cameras and worked like a statue!”

Latest football news Naples – At Radio Punto Nuovo, during the Punto Nuovo Sport Show, Roberto Ruggiero, orthopedist, spoke with his staff and will prepare a protective mask for Victor Osimhen:

“Osimhen’s mask? We have been collaborating with Napoli Calcio for 12 years, for us it is daily work. Lately even a Benevento defender that we take care of has had the same mask. We will use 120 cameras, as long as it will remain a second stop, we will work with the three-dimensionality of his head and then we will have a mold to work on. A precise operation will have to be done below a tenth of a millimeter. After that we will build the mask with composites fired at 180 degrees. The mask is usually made of carbon and kevlar, a particular glass fiber. Naturally all under the guidance of doctors Tartaro and Canonico because after making the mold we will submit everything to the engineer Ruggiero and Dr. Carruba who will relate to the first two. We have an anthropomorphic arm that is milled at Osimhen’s head and we will work on that. These materials are cut, shaped and cooked with the vacuum technique to make them adhere perfectly to the mold. We know how to do our job, we will try to satisfy players, doctors, Prof. Canonico, Prof. Tartaro. I have been working with Napoli continuously since 2009, there is a wonderful relationship, we have wonderful results. Napoli’s medical environment is very beautiful, from physiotherapists to doctors. Before there was De Nicola, now Canon, an exceptional level. Frontal impacts greatly protect the player. We are concerned about side impacts, because the mask can also be moved. Let’s think of an enveloping mask but we will talk about it better with Prof. Tartaro. When he, Roberta Ruggiero and Canonico decide that the player will be clinically ready in 48 hours, there will be a mask “.