“it will be more mature but always fun”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom it will be much more epic and fun than the first chapter released in 2018, the word of director James Wan who is back at the helm of this highly anticipated sequel. Interviewed by Total Film Magazine, Wan promised that the just-finished sequel is “a more mature film than Aquaman but still retains its fun”.

After the frightening sequence starring the Trench in Aquaman of 2018, by the way the spin-off The Trench was canceled, Wan anticipated another back to its horror roots in the new film that will be released in theaters next December.

“Well, the first movie took a lot of people by surprise, right? And that’s partly because they weren’t familiar with the comic, which is about this very strange and scary world.”, he said. “People were blown away that I didn’t throw out all that stuff to make a dark, heavy movie. So, with the second movie, I feel like it will be easier for people to accept the path because I have already laid the foundations “.

During the DC FanDome in October, Wan described the sequel as another “world tour history” which brings Aquaman and Mera (Amber Heard) above and below the surface with a high stakes as in Justice League. Yahya Abdul – Mateen II will return as Aquaman’s human nemesis Black Manta as will Patrick Wilson as Orm. The filming of Aquaman 2 is over, so we don’t have to wait for the film that will be released in theaters in about a year or the December 16, 2022.