It will be seen from Disney: how tall will it be and what will the tallest skyscraper to be built in Miami look like

Miami, one of the American cities that Argentines most choose to visit on their vacations, is a dynamic and constantly evolving place in terms of business, commerce, finance and technology. Now, a real estate project seeks to spice up the skyline of the coastal city. A new skyscraper seeks to grow in height and consecrate himself as the highest in the entire state of Florida and the southeastern United States.

It is the One Brickell City Center, a tower in the financial district of Miami on Brickell Avenue that It will measure approximately 300 meters and will have 80 floors.. In total, 150,000 square meters will be built, mostly occupied by class A offices. Although the original plan contemplated that residences, a hotel and a shopping center would also be built, the developers decided to limit themselves to corporate space. Even so, more than 46,500 square meters will be used for amenities for the commercial, culinary and entertainment offer, according to the statement issued.

The tower will measure approximately 300 meters and will have 80 floors Swire Properties Inc and Related Companies

In the project of plus US$1 billion investment, there will be meeting rooms and large spaces without columns, as well as open spaces with views of the ocean, the Miami River and downtown. Aligned with the trend of getting in touch with nature, there will be outdoor terraces on all floors.

The building was redesigned in 2022 Swire Properties Inc and Related Companies

The design of the building will be in charge of Arquitectonica, a studio with presence in America, Europe and Asia that was also in charge of the design of the new cruise terminal in the Port of Miami, currently under construction. On the other hand, they will develop the construction of Related Companies and Swire Properties. The project that will have a sustainable construction with LEED certification (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), and will begin construction in 2023.

The construction will have more than 46,000 square meters of amenities Swire Properties Inc and Related Companies

“This monumental structure, which will be the tallest commercial building in Florida, provides an exceptional level of retail space that the market has yet to see. As the city continues to evolve into a global hub for commerce, finance and technology, One Brickell City Center will play an important role in attracting businesses that want to make Miami their home,” said Kieran Bowers, president of the developer. position.

The office building is part of the second phase of Brickell City Centre, a 450,000-square-meter mixed-use development that opened in 2016.