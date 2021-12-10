it will be semifinal with Civitanova. Timetable, program, tv – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

1.55: Our live ends here. Thanks for following us and goodnight

1.54: There is not yet the definitive program for tomorrow but it is likely that the all-Italian semifinal between Lube Civitanova and Itas Trentino will be played in the Brazilian afternoon (and therefore at 21 Italian), while the all-Brazilian semifinal between Sada Cruzeiro and Funvic Taubatè play in the Italian night. All to be confirmed

1.53: At home Sada Cruzeiro Wallace was the top scorer with 13 points, 11 points for Miguel Angel Lopez and 10 for Otavio, at Trento home only one player in double figures, Michieletto who is also the top scorer of the match with 16 points

1.52: Trento’s 19 bar errors are too many in the face of poor service quality that has never put in any difficulty the precise reception of the hosts

1.50: The good performances of Michieletto and Lavia are not enough to change the course of a match that saw the Brazilians masters of the field from the middle of the first set onwards, with Wallace and Lopez on the shields in attack and on service

1.48: Clear and deserved victory for Sada Cruzeiro who made the difference in serve and reception against a too foul Trento in these two fundamentals also due to the bad night of an unrecognizable Kaziyski

18-25: Wallace’s hand out from the second line and therefore it will be an all-Italian semifinal between Lube and Itas

18-24: Vincente Michieletto from zone 4

17-24 Out the attack of Michieletto

17-23: Error in the Trento service

15-20 error in the Sada service

14-20 Error in the Trento service

14-19 Lavia’s winning touch from zone 4

13-19 Vincente Lavia from zone 4

12-19 Isac’s free ball

12-18 Wallace still winning from zone 2

12-17 Wallace’s hand out from the second line

12-16 Error in the Sada service

11-16 Wallace’s parallel from zone 2

11-15 Wall of Lisinac

10-15 Error in the Sada service

9-15 Lopez’s hand out from zone 4

9-14 error in the Sada service

8-14 Wall of Otavio on Michieletto

8-13 Ace from Wallace. The difference in the match is all here …

8-12 Just to change the mistake in the Trento service

8-11 Lavia winning from the second line

7-11 Narrow diagonal of Michieletto from zone 4

6-11 Error in the Trento service. One does not enter!

6-10 Error in the Sada service

5-10 error in the service of Trento

5-9 The narrow diagonal of Lavia from zone 4

4-9 The wall of Isac on Lisinac

4-8 Still the first half of Isac after the great defense of Itas

4-7 Isac’s first half

4-6 Michieletto’s pipe

3-6 The Lopez pipe

3-5 Error in the Sada service

2-5 Out Kaziyski from zone 4

2-4 First half behind Otavio

2-3 Error in the Trento service

2-2 The narrow diagonal of Michieletto from zone 4

1-2 Lopez hand out from zone 4

1-1 Winning the parallel of Lavia from zone 2

0-1 error Trento in the service

23-25 ​​Wallace’s winning diagonal from zone 2

23-24 Kaziyski’s narrow diagonal from zone 4

22-24 Error in the Trento service

22-23 Error in the Sada service

21-23 Error in the Trento service

21-22 Kaziyski winning touch from zone 4

20-22 Vincente Michieletto from zone 4

19-22 First half Otavio

19-21 Vincente Lavia in parallel from zone 2

18-21 Ace from Isac

18-20 Mano out of Lopez from zone 4

18-19 Michieletto’s parallel from zone 4

17-19 Ace Rodriguinho. Too many errors in the service of Trento, too many indecisions in reception

17-18 Lopez winning from zone 4

17-17 error in the Trento service

17-16 Isac’s first half out

16-16 Michieletto’s pipe

15-16 error in the Trento service

15-15 Vincente Kaziyski from zone 4

14-15 Error in the Trento service

14-14 Otavio’s first half out

13-14 Error in the Sada service

12-14 Rodriguinho from zone 4 winning

12-13 Lopez winning from zone 4

12-12 Michieletto in parallel from zone 4

11-12 Wallace’s attack from zone 2

11-11 Hand out of Michieletto from zone 4

10-11 Wall of Otavio on Podrascanin

10-10 error in the Trento service

10-9 Muroooooooooooooooooooo Michielettoooooooooooooooo

9-9 The narrow diagonal of Michieletot from zone 4

8-9 Wallace’s touch after Zenger’s defense

8-8 Muroooooooooooooo Lisinaaaaaaaaaaaac

7-8 Lopez error in pipe

6-8 Lavia diagonal from zone 4

5-8 Rodriguinho powerful without wall from zone 4

5-7 error in the Sada service

4-7 On the hands of the Rodriguinho wall from zone 4

4-6 Kaziyski’s diagonal from zone 4

3-6 Error in the Trento service

3-5 Narrow diagonal of Michieletto from zone 4

2-5 Error in the Trento service

2-4 Error in the Sada service

1-4 Hand out in the first half by Otavio

1-3 Wallace’s winning attack from zone 2

1-2 Parallel of Michieletto from zone 4

0-2 Ace Rodriguinho

0-1 Wallace Wall

19-25 Winning the diagonal of Lopez from zone 4, the first set ends in favor of the Brazilians

19-24 Error in the Sada service

18-24 Hand out by Lopez from zone 4

18-23 Muro Podrascanin but the reception of Trento leaks from all sides

17-23 The narrow diagonal of Lopez from zone 4

17-22 Hand out of Lavia from zone 2

16-22 First half Isac

16-21 Error in the Sada service

15-21 Rodriguinho’s wall on Kaziyski

15-20 Hand out of Wallace from zone 2. Trento has stopped receiving the Sada is risking a lot in batting

15-19 The wall of Isac on Lavia

15-18 Lopez’s pipe. Trento in difficulty in reception

15-17 Wallace’s hand out from zone 2

15-16 Michieletto’s attack on the net after the great recovery in defense of Lavia

15-15 First half Lisinac

14-15 Again ace Otavio

14-14 Ace Otavio

14-13 Mano out Rodriguinho from zone 4

14-12 Error in the Trento service

14-11 Out Rodriguinho from zone 4

13-11 Error in the Trento service

13-10 Podrascanin’s hand out from the center

12-10 Error in the Sada service

11-10 Error in the Trento service

11-9 Surgical diagonal of Michieletto from zone 4

10-9 Mano out Lavia from zone 2

9-9 First half Otavio

9-8 First half Isac

9-7 Rodriguinho’s second line foul

8-7 Michieletto’s parallel from zone 4

7-7 Error in the Sada service

6-7 Rodriguinho’s hand out from zone 2

6-6 first half hand out of Lisinac

5-6 Wallace from the second line

5-5 Kaziyski’s parallel from zone 4

4-5 First half Otavio

4-4 Murooooooooooooooo Podrascaniiiiiiiin

3-4 Out the attack of Kaziyski from zone 4

3-3 Error in the Trento service

3-2 First half Podrascanin

2-2 Lopez winning from zone 4

2-1 error in the Sada service

1-1 Hand out of Isac from the center

1-0 Michieletto’s diagonal from zone 4

0.29: For Sada on the pitch Fernando Cachopa lifter, Wallace opposite, Miguel Angel Lopez, Rodriguinho the spikers, Isac, Otavio the central and Lukinha free

0.28: Training announced for Itas Trentino

0.26: The Brazilians can count on the contribution of some players of the green-gold national team such as the opposite Wallace de Souza, the setter Fernando ‘Cachopa’ Kreling, the central Isac Santos, in addition to the talented Cuban hitter Miguel Angel Lopez.

0.23: On the other side of the net the hosts of Sada Cruzeiro, coached by Filipe Ferraz, arrived this year on the bench of the strong Brazilian team

0.20: The Trentino players will take the field in full force, after yesterday’s success against Iranian opponents, and Lorenzetti should insist with the scheme that sees Daniele Lavia in the role of opposite with tasks in reception and Kazyiski and Micheieletto in the band.

0.17: We play, in fact, to avoid Civitanova in the semi-final of the tournament. Whoever wins will find the affordable Brazilians of Funvic Taubatè in the semifinals

0.14: It is the decisive challenge for the first place in group A at the world championship scheduled in Betim in Brazil for Itas Trentino which is the team that boasts the most victories in this event, no less than five, and is hunting for the sixth triumph .

0.10: Goodnight to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live broadcast of the third and final challenge of Group A of the Men’s Club World Cup that sees Itas Trentino and the hosts of Sada Cruzeiro face off

