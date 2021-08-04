Entertainment

“It will be something different from other Marvel movies!”

In a recent interview with Sirius XM, Kit Harington got to talk about the highly anticipated one again Eternal from Marvel Studios, a cinecomic directed by the Oscar winner Chloe Zhao where the interpreter of Game of Thrones will play the role of the Black Knight, more precisely the iteration of Dane Whitman.

Speaking about the project, the star explained:

I’m a huge fan of the MCU, so when they knocked on my door it was really exciting. Unfortunately I can’t say anything about the character, but what interested me first of all was the direction of Chloe Zhao. I met her and talked to her and was impressed. The cast was phenomenal, large and diverse. They seemed to want to do something really different with this movie. I can’t wait to start the press tour to talk about the project“.

Two years after the last MCU film on the big screen, the beginning of July has finally returned to the cinema for a film by Marvel Studios thanks to Black Widow, the film dedicated to Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff.

And while on TV we had the opportunity to embrace the other characters of the MCU with WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter and Loki (and soon also with the animated series What If …), the next appointments with new characters and new stories are currently scheduled for this fall, respectively in September and November with Shang -Who and the Legend of the Ten Rings e Eternals.


