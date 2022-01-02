“It will be something new and unique”

As you know Nicolas Cage will play Dracula in the next movie Renfield who will see Nicholas Hoult as the protagonist and directed by Chris McKay, author of the recent The War of Tomorrow with Chris Pratt. Speaking with Variety, the actor explained that he wanted to give his original touch to one of the most represented characters in the history of cinema.

I looked at the performances by Bela Lugosi, then that performance by Frank Langella. I also watched Gary’s performance in my uncle’s film, which I think is so lavish. Each of these is a work of art. I want mine to stand out in a unique way from how we’ve seen it so far. So I’m thinking of really focusing on the movement of the character. I saw Malignant and also ‘Ringu’ with Sadako Yamamura And I thought about what they did with those movements. So I want to explore the depths of the character through movement and voice!

What makes it super fun is that it’s a comedy – he continued. And when you get the right mix of comedy and horror – like An American werewolf in London, a masterpiece comes out. I’m trying to bring something new to bring to the character, and that perfect balance of comedy and horror too

In the same interview, Nicolas Cage he also spoke of his conception of the profession of actor, explaining that he does not like to be called that way.

For me it always implies: “Oh, he’s a great actor, so he’s a great liar” – he said. So, at the risk of sounding like a pretentious asshole, I like the word ‘thespian’ because it means that you are tapping into your heart, immersing yourself in your imagination, memories or dreams, and you will bring back something to communicate to the public.

