it will be the biggest set ever (PHOTO)

Lego has announced that in stores around the world it will be possible to buy the largest set ever created by the Danish toy company. Here’s what it is.

It is impossible to deny how Danish society has captured the attention of young and old alike. With nearly 90 years in business, the company LEGO Group reigns in the business space as one of the world’s most iconic toy manufacturers.

Billund, the city where the company was born, is a tourist destination and the company has grown into an industry giant. In 2019, through KIRKBI, the gaming giant has bought Merlin Entertainments, the owner of the wax museum and Gardaland amusement park.

Lego recreates the Titanica: it’s the biggest set ever

It won’t come with the Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet figurines, but Lego announced this week that it will release a new set modeled on the Titanic later this year.

The set is an “authentic replica” of the Royal Mail Steamer Titanic, during her maiden voyage, sank on April 15, 1912. The Titanic was one of three large ships built by the White Star Line. The construction of the sumptuous ship with 10 decks and 840 cabins took two years of work: from 1909 to 1911, in the shipyard in Belfast, Ireland.

At the time it was the largest passenger steamer ever built. The ship had a capacity of 3,300 people. On board for the maiden voyage were celebrities and aristocrats. After hitting an iceberg, on the night between 14 and 15 April, the ship sank. More than 1,500 people died.

Lego Titanic, over nine thousand pieces to get the Titanic back: how big is it?

After 110 years of the sinking of the Titanic, now people will have the opportunity to recreate the model thanks to the meticulous details proposed by Lego. The replica is “The largest Lego set ever created” and is composed of 9.090 pieces, surpassing the record that until now was held by the recreation of the Colosseum.

Long 135cm, 44cm high And 16 cm wide. In addition, it was designed in 3 sections which can be easily divided. As if that were not enough, there are many details that make up the set of the famous ship.

From the interior rooms to the pompous stairs in the first class lounge; from the giant steam boilers to the promenade deck. And then again the lifeboats, the swimming pool, the Jacobean-style dining hall, the portholes, the passenger cabins, the engine room and much more.

How much does the Lego Titanic cost and how much is available?

As we said, the Lego set will be available to fans, both in stores and online, for end of the year. However, the company gave people the opportunity to order the set in preorder starting November 1st.

As for the price, you can imagine that such a project is not very cheap. Indeed, it could be very expensive for those interested in the historic ship. Lego’s recommended retail price for the Ti replicatanic is $ 629.99.