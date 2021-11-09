it will be the center of the smart home

Five years have now passed since the arrival of the Google Home speaker and, over time, a large number of other products have been added to it. In these days the company unveils “Google Home“, The official name of the ecosystem for the smart home that will act as the umbrella for the software and new products released in the future.

“Our journey as an ecosystem began five years ago with the Google Home speaker and Google Assistant. It has become a powerful platform that supports new smart speakers and displays, Android, Nest, and the Google Home app“, Reads the official note. “We’re putting all of this together and announcing a new but familiar name for our entire smart home platform and developer program that helps users and developers do more with Google: Google Home.. “

Starting next year, developers will be able to access the new Google Home Developer Center to learn how to program applications and automated systems for the smart home. For all those interested, the Mountain View giant showed a preview with the video available below:

Android Auto is supported in over 100 cars

Android Auto is compatible with more than 100 million cars around the world. With this message the Mountain View company celebrate an important milestone and, in this regard, takes the opportunity to provide future developers with all the libraries and tools necessary to create applications on Android Auto and Automotive OS.