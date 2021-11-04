“It will be the end of the wedding”

The affair is getting more and more complicated Wanda Nara-Mauro Icardi . After the peace celebrated with a sweet post on Instagram, the two are back at loggerheads. The prosecutor left Paris and returned to Milan. Officially for work commitments but in reality also to stay away from her husband, who would have cheated on her with the Argentine actress and singer China Suarez . Not a “virtual flirt” as suggested by Icardi but – apparently – a real overwhelming passion.

In recent days Wanda Nara would have received some anonymous mail about a secret meeting between Mauro Icardi and China Suarez in Paris. A meeting dating back to last September, when Wanda was busy in Milan with the fashion week with her sister Zaira. It seems that Icardi paid China for the flight to Paris and that he made an appointment with her at a luxury hotel in the city. Here the two would have spent 48 hours of overwhelming passion. Before seeing each other, however, it seems that China sent Maurito a hot video to ignite desire.

The overwhelming evidence

After reading the emails on Icardi and China Suarez Wanda Nara, of course, would have reacted with anger. As told by the journalist Yanina Latorre, the 34-year-old would have deleted the last romantic post on Instagram for this reason and would have started looking for further evidence on the betrayal. It seems that the 34-year-old is waiting for the last one, the decisive one. As the Argentine media report, if Nara finds out that really Icardi paid for that flight at Suarez the marriage will be definitively over.

The affair of Icardi

China Suarez would have conquered Mauro Icardi with shots of hot photos and videos. “You are the woman of my dreams, I’ve seen you since I was little. I see Wanda as a sister or a mother. I wanted to separate for some time but she didn’t “, said the footballer, married to Nara since 2014.