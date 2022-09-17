“It will be the last great cinematic experience”

Tick ​​tock, tick tock what would that say. Less and less is missing for the premiere of Avatar: The Water Sense, probably one of the most anticipated sequels in a long time and without a doubt the most anticipated movie for the end of this year. the return to Pandora is getting closer, and if in 2009 james cameron revolutionized the box office making his film the most watched in history, now he plans to go much further.

But as for the December 16 there is still a bit to go and it never hurts to open your mouth, a meeting has taken place in Madrid with one of the producers of the film, Jon Landauwho has taken it upon himself to give a more than succulent preview of what viewers will find in this new film by James Cameron: “We wanted to make a series of films that the public not only sees, but also experiences.“.

According to Landau, both the sequel and the following installments of the saga will have a twist with respect to the first. “James (Cameron) has written these movies with universal themes, and there is nothing more universal than family. The new focus of these sequels will be the story of the stable family“. something that we have already been able to see in the first previews, especially in the trailer, in which you can see how the film will focus on the children of Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) Y Sully (Sam Worthington).

James Cameron’s passion for the cinematic experience and for making even the smallest detail as spectacular as possible is well known. That is why he has been working on it for so long. Avatar: The Water Sense and its following installments, but that is also why this sequel will have a particularity with respect to others. In an era in which movies last less and less in cinemas because they soon reach platforms and more and more of the cinematographic experience is lost, Landau warns: “People who want to see it on their devices won’t be able to for a long time. This movie is made for the big screen“.

