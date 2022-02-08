It will be the Super Bowl of cryptocurrencies

We have already spoken extensively on these pages of the increasingly close relationship between crypto world And world of sport. Which by now should be there for all to see, especially in Italywhere i are already different team top-flight companies that have crypto-themed sponsors.

What will happen on Sunday in USE however, it will have scope greaterbecause there will be the Super Bowla sporting event that is the most popular ever and where there will be well three spots to crypto theme. There will indeed be both Binancebe Crypto.com and in addition also FTXwhich the latter will affect European investors less.

The macro situation will also dominate the sporting event with 100 million spectators

Eyes on Sunday’s Super Bowl – here’s how and why

Also cryptomaniacs will have their eyes on the next Sunday Super Bowlregardless of whether or not you are interested in the American Football. This is because within the most followed event in the world there will be well three advertisements of three of the most important exchanges in the world.

There will indeed be Crypto.comin all likelihood with his commercial shot with Matt Damon, there will be FTX and there will be too Binance. The match, which will take place on the night between Sunday and Monday Italian time, will see the opposing players Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams. As always, it will be an event that is worth approx 100 million viewersabsolutely incredible sums for practically any sporting event, except perhaps the football world cup final.

An event that will therefore surely give shine to the entire sector, even if we do not believe it is appropriate to follow those who believe that this event will be the vector for a mini-bubble within the sector. The event will in fact, at least in our opinion and with the reasons that we are going to list shortly, almost irrelevant on the trajectory of the crypto world, which in this moment has to deal with far more important matters.

Macro scenario dominates: Super Bowl is unlikely to trigger purchases and sales

Particularly because we have been aware of the participation of the principals for months exchange worldwide at this event. What if we were to follow the paradigm of buy the rumors, sell the newsthese purchases should have taken place weeks ago.

Which probably never happened, given the fact that the market would seem to be quite resilient towards Good news and of those badat least in the last few weeks of the market dominated by central banks.

Between the stablecoin hearing and inflation figures, the week is likely to be dominated by more

This too is something that would suggest a relatively modest impact of the Super Bowl on the crypto world, in one sense or another. We are awaiting the important inflation data from the major ones economies of the worldjust as we are waiting for a speech of Christine Lagarde this afternoon.

And the Monday following the Super Bowl will start a hearing to the US Senate on stablecoin. Events that are attracting attention more than the commercials that will go in wave next Sunday at Super Bowl and who will see participate, among other things, Sam Bankman-Fried from FTX and the paintings of Coinbase And Bitfury. With the aim, hopefully, of making it clearer what can and cannot be done in USE.

American football, at least for this time, should remain a mere moment of sport. Followed by 100 million people, but still a sporting event and not a watershed for the crypto world and for Bitcoin.

Regarding the present and future developments of sports and crypto we already talked about it with Lucia Quaglia And Lorenzo Capone from Binanceduring our presence a Sanremo House 2022. 15 intense minutes on one of the major players of this revolution. Binance which will be one of the three commercials present, with a campaign dedicated to the need for to study and invest with your own head.