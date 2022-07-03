It will be this Monday when they will send to the Court of Instruction accusation against defendants in the Medusa case

The accusation against Former Attorney General of the Republic, Jean Alain Rodríguez, and other defendants in the Medusa case was deposited by the Public Ministry with only 18 minutes to go before 12:00 midnight yesterday.

At 11:42 p.m., the prosecutor Luisa Liranzo, together with a team from the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office against Administrative Corruption (Pepca), went to the permanent attention court of the National District, where they deposited the accusation and the evidence that they claim to substantiate a possible opening of a trial against those accused of alleged acts of administrative corruption.

The deposit of the accusation is made before the coordinating judge of the court of instruction of the National District, but since he works from Monday to Friday, the Court of Permanent Attention is empowered to deposit instances of accusation, recusal, habeas corpus, and other petitions that the parties understand relevant.

A employee of the court of permanent attention informed Listín Diario that the piece was deposited last night, but that it will be tomorrow, Monday, when it is sent to the judge of the Courts of Instruction, Kenya Romero, so that it empowers one of the investigating courts to hear the request to open a trial against the accused.

In the accusatory piece are involved, in addition to Jean Alain, another 50 people.