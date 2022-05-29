“It will be with PSG”, Neymar wants to stay and win the Champions League with Paris

Under contract until 2025 with PSG, Neymar should start a sixth season in France with his sides Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi. In an interview with Canal +, the Brazilian striker explains that he has only one ambition in mind: to win titles, especially the Champions League.

Recruited for €222m in the summer of 2017, Neymar still has the mission of allowing PSG to win the first Champions League in its history. So close to the goal in 2020 with this final lost against Bayern Munich (0-1), the striker did not manage to avoid elimination in the round of 16 against Real Madrid (3-1).

Despite the disappointments, the Brazilian with 13 goals in Ligue 1 has not given up on this objective and intends to achieve it next season: “My ambition is always the same. To win all the possible titles. To win the World Cup and the League champions. Those are my ambitions for next season.”

Asked about his future with the Parisians, the former Barcelona player still under contract until 2025 does not intend to pack up: “I have a contract with PSG, so there is no other choice. It will be with PSG.”

Neymar on Mbappé’s extension

To help him in his mission, Neymar can count on his teammate Kylian Mbappé who has extended his contract until 2025, despite strong interest from Real Madrid. News to the delight of the Brazilian, convinced that the Frenchman made the right choice: “I think that the PSG project is what is needed for his career. It’s a good thing to stay a few more years, to try to winning a Champions League in your country, in your city’s team. Having players like Kylian in the team is always very important.”

Like the fans, the Brazilian was made aware of Mbappé’s decision quite late: “I was not aware until the last moment, I knew it a day before the announcement. I was very happy that Kylian decided to stay.”

In addition to the 2018 world champion, the 30-year-old will once again play with his friend Lionel Messi, who hasn’t really had a great season. But his former Barca team-mate isn’t worried about the Argentinian, who he says needed time to adapt: ​​”Leo spent many years at Barcelona, ​​it’s hard to adapt It’s difficult to change teams, cities, plus he comes with his family. The language is also different (…) There is also the team’s style of play, with players who ultimately don’t understand not the way he plays.”