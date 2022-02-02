it will “compete” with Vin Diesel

Ten films and a spin-off for a saga that began well over 20 years ago. But now comes a big, huge, news.

It is one of the longest-running and most successful sagas in cinema. Not just modern. Let’s talk about the endless series of films from the epic of “Fast & Furious”.

The chapters of the saga are no longer counted, capable of renewing itself over the years, both in the plot and in the cast. And it is precisely on the cast that a great, enormous, novelty will arrive. Which, we are sure, will make the many admirers jump in their seats. And, perhaps, it will also earn many admirers.

Returning to the saga, it is certainly an American blockbuster (highly commercially successful film) of action films based mainly on clandestine car racing. Starting from the fourth film, the series partially changes its characteristic features, adding elements that bring it closer and closer to the trend of spy films.

The two protagonists are, as is known, Dominic Toretto, played by Vin Diesel, and Brian O’Conner, played by Paul Walker. However, following the Walker’s untimely death, O’Conner’s character was dropped. Everything happens starting from the eighth chapter of the saga. A real blow for the fans.

But Fast & Furious managed to survive such a serious loss and over the years the series has grown more and more into an ensemble cast and has seen the addition of, among others, icons of action cinema such as Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Kurt Russell, Charlize Theron and John Cena.

The new entry

Ten films and a spin-off for a saga that began well over 20 years ago. Obviously, over the years, special effects, chases, shootings, accidents have increased. And, consequently, also the costs. But also the takings. And so, you can afford actors more and more to scream. And it is precisely the case of the new entry in the saga.

Joining the cast will be one of the most famous and iconic actors of recent years. That, by doing so, maybe he will also be able to suppress the pain for the end of the relationship with the woman he has always loved, the actress Lisa Bonet. Let’s talk about Jason Momoa. Well yes. Just him. The news, first launched as an indiscretion, is now almost certain.

He is primarily known for playing the character of Ronon Dex in the series Stargate Atlantisfrom Khal Drogo neither Game of thronesfrom Aquaman In the DC Extended Universefrom Conan the barbarian in the 2011 film Conan the Barbarian and of Duncan Idaho in the movie Dunes (2021).

As for the cinema, two of his best known films are Angel Heart – Elevator to Hell1987 film by Alan Parker with Mickey Rourke And Public enemymade in 1998 by Tony Scott with Will Smith hero.

Now, therefore, Momoa will participate in a cult film. Which made several cars famous (further). Just think of the Mazda RX7 by Dominic Toretto.

Or to the Mitsubishi Eclipse by Brian O’Conner. The new chapter of Fast & Furious is expected to come out in April 2023. What role will Momoa play in the next automotive adventure?

At the moment absolutely nothing is known, as there is not even a character name. But, we are sure, it will be a great success. And this time around, it’s not just motor fans who appreciate it. But also the female universe, complete with increased “competition” for Vin Diesel and more …