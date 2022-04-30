“It will consolidate the province as a research center and will strengthen our health system”

The spokesperson for Universities, Science and Digital Society of the PSPV-PSOE in Les Corts Valencianes, Pedro Ruiz Castell, today highlighted “the importance and the great opportunity” that the recovery of the Medicine degree at the University of Alicante (UA) represents and He stated that “this commitment will consolidate the province of Alicante as a research center and will strengthen our health system with new professionals in the face of the generational change that will take place in the coming years.” In addition, Ruiz Castell celebrated the commitment to “a study plan based on new health technologies that are being developed from research, which will allow synergies to be created with the innovative ecosystem that is already underway in the province.”

The socialist deputy has pointed out that “the recovery of this degree adds 75 places to the university offer of Medicine in the Valencian Community, increasing it by 10% compared to the current one” and has underlined that “after having managed to increase the number of MIR places in the Community up to 788, 30% more than six years ago, is another clear example of how much priority Health is for the Consell de Ximo Puig”.

Likewise, Ruiz Castell has highlighted that “the curriculum is based on scientific criteria and has been designed with the general interest in mind, with a global approach to the disease and comprehensive training that will start from the basics to move on to clinical training and end with a more practical part. “This is, without a doubt, a commitment to ensure that the health personnel of the future are prepared to face the challenges that may arise in the coming years with full guarantees”, he insisted.

Finally, the also secretary of Science, Research and Universities of the Executive of the PSPV-PSOE has recalled that “the implementation of the degree in Medicine at the UA is a claim that had been on the table for several years and that this Government has known how to listen and vindicate at the right time”: “The Valencian Community thus reinforces its commitment to quality healthcare, while at the same time advancing to become a benchmark research center for the whole of Spain”.