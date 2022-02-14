“It will disappear permanently”, a twist at Google: shocked users

Check a new update for Google, with two services that will disappear permanently. After the news users speechless.

Turnaround for Google as it continues its renewal process. In fact, the Mountain View giant will soon eliminate two services. Users are left speechless after the last measure: what happened.

A new announcement on their blog has blown away all users of Google who will soon have to say goodbye to two services. Many have called it yet another flop of the colossus of Mountain View which is distinguished by its very fast search engine, but has often been criticized for the new services launched. Legitimate criticisms given that some of these services have already been withdrawn from the market in the past.

So yesterday the giant revealed to his audience that they will soon disappear Currents and also another function that has never managed to gain appeal such as Google Plus. This last service was an attempt by the company to create a social networkbut the service never broke through and was closed in April 2019. So the giant decided to keep the service at the level corporate. In fact the function only changed its name to Currents within G Suite as an internal communication tool. So let’s go see all the details.

Google, Plus and Currents withdrawn: the latest measure

Google he therefore decided to justify the measure with a note on his blog. In fact, the inside reads that since the launch of Spaces, many customers have reported appreciating the tight integration with the products Google Workspaceincluded Gmail, Calendar, Drive And Meetand the perfect collaboration experience.

Furthermore, Spaces has been present since last year and for this reason the Mountain View company seems willing to sacrifice the Currents. The goal is therefore to bring the user the remaining content and communities in the new Spaces experience starting in 2023. In the post, the colossus explained that they will be added some new communication features before the definitive closure of Currents.

These could include support for larger communities, investment in advanced search, tools for content moderation, and more. Furthermore, the company has always decided to invest in search and discoverability, in the capabilities of the platform for app development and enterprise-grade security and compliance. So we will focus on data protection, data loss prevention (DLP) And Vault support.