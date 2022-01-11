it will employ 400 people [FOTO]. The company reassures about the size

10 ‘of reading

Fano 10/01/2022 – Not just a shipyard to build superyachts destined for the seas around the world. The new center, conceived by Wider within the area of ​​the Port of Fano, will be a real innovation center from which, in addition to the future boats of the brand born in 2010 in the province of Pesaro Urbino, ideas, technologies and start-ups will be born. up.

The strategic and industrial plan of WIDER today has as a priority the expansion of its production capacity. The company has been moving for some time to identify existing opportunities, with a preference for the area of ​​the Port of Fano known as the “dockyard”, together with two other alternatives. This choice required a feasibility analysis which concerned, on the one hand, the possibility of adjusting the heights of the industrial buildings, so that they could be useful to be able to produce the company’s yachts and, on the other, the situation of the stretch of water that can allow the yachts produced to be able to leave the port of Fano.

Under the first profile, the company that holds the rights to the area made a request to the competent bodies which led to a resolution of the Municipal Council of Fano. From the second point of view, acknowledging that the real measurement of the real depth of the dock is far lower than the project one (indicated in 3.50 meters), WIDER commissioned, at its own expense, an in-depth and adequate feasibility study which it concerns the logistics and handling of the yachts that the company intends to carry out, if necessary, on this site.

With regard to the issue of construction heights, WIDER intends to devote the right attention to the aesthetic impact that the buildings can have, with the aim of finding a reasonable harmony with the surrounding environment and so close to specific areas for the city. In this regard, he presented a project which, through the use of wood and glass, has the prerogative of making the entire structure light, transparent and luminous. It is an idea that must be adequately investigated and worked on so that the final result is the best combination of production needs, investment budget and the aesthetic impact that must enhance the area and the city.

It should be considered that WIDER suggested this proposal starting from the existing project and already approved several years ago. The comparison between the two solutions offers some ideas for evaluation and reflection:

The existing project has an extension, in plan, greater than at least 30% compared to that proposed by WIDER. The latter determines the respect of the volumes already approved previously and, beyond this, allows a greater “airiness” of the area and a more limited concealment of the view towards the north. It has been considered that the citizen who passes along the Lysippus promenade may have an interruption of the “view beyond the building” less than 30% of that which he would have with the project already approved. Given that, for the aforementioned citizen who walks at an indicative altitude of 4 meters from street level, there is still a total concealment of view, whether in the presence of an artifact 16 meters high overall – such is the size of the approved project – or 24 meters, in the WIDER project, this concealment takes place along less than 90 meters instead of the nearly 120 meters of the existing project. The proposed image (attached) visually renders what has been said.

With regard to the theme of the seabed, the study commissioned by WIDER gives evidence of a decisive feasibility to leave the port, thanks to the help of special “barges”, with a yacht of about 85 meters in length and weighing 1,800 tons. The study clearly indicates that the use of a “barge” operating in the Adriatic Sea, allows both full maneuverability in the so-called “evolution basin” of the port and a transitability that requires a maximum draft of 1.80 meters, an adequate limit less than the minimum draft points detectable by the updated depth contours. Obviously, the use of such a solution, compared to the possibility of a launch that can be carried out on the squero (present in the dock but completely unusable due to design and / or execution errors) has greater times and costs, but these are aspects that concern an evaluation which can only be borne by the manufacturer WIDER.

Continuing the reference to the technical areas (docks, stretch of water, squares, etc.) and in order to eliminate possible doubts that recent press articles have reported, WIDER wants to reassure all the operators of the port (whether they are in the fishing sector, are other shipyards or are owners of boats of any size) that the existing restrictions imposed by the Municipality (concession body) already in the phase of issuing the concessions remain. These constraints concern the obligation to allow the use of the services of the area called “travel lift” to everyone and with prices and tariffs subject to the authorization of the same Municipality, the usability of the squero for various and hauling of small trailerable boats (given the technical inadequacy of the port for larger boats). Indeed, WIDER also wants to specify that any need for the transit of boats to and from the adjacent Marina dei Cesari can be safely carried out, obviously with reasonable notice in order not to interfere in any internal movements in the squares adjacent to the warehouses.

Ultimately WIDER is keen to reassure everyone (citizenship, port operators, institutions, etc.) of its total and open willingness to co-operate so that unnecessary situations of conflict cannot arise. It is worth specifying that WIDER, in addition to the production of yachts, based its development plan on technological innovation, which was the main reason why the owner decided to invest heavily in the company. It follows that one of the main development drivers of the company (regardless of the site in which it decides to invest, once all the useful elements have been examined) is Research and Development. In this regard, the company is already laying the foundations of the agreements with the Universities and Research Centers with which it has entered into and will enter into agreements for the various innovation themes ranging from renewable energies that can be used on board (solid state batteries, “fuel cells” , solar energy, etc.) to the governance and management systems of yachts that increase the safety level of navigation and, above all, of maneuvers inside ports and marinas.

In order to boost ideas and research, in every area, as well as an effective involvement of citizens, especially in the younger age groups, WIDER has an interest in granting spaces, at its own expense, to startuppers, students, researchers and in general to all those looking for a place and suitable supports (PC workstations, wi-fi, meeting rooms, coworking spaces, etc.) where they can meet, compare, develop ideas and develop them. Clearly, considering the initial level of the project, WIDER will be sensitive and ready to welcome new ideas and solutions that can bring added value not only to the company but also to the community and the city. Among the “extra production” ideas there is also the proposal of “outdoor” spaces placed at the top of the building and useful for organizing recreational activities, usable by the city and by summer tourism.

It is clear that WIDER’s impulse to invest still lies in the production of its yachts, equipped with cutting-edge technologies and characterized by derivation from renewable sources. The company already has preparatory activities underway which, in a few months, will have to be able to count on a production capacity at suitable facilities. The time for choosing the right site is very limited, as the delivery times for yachts already contractually agreed with the owners cannot be extended.

The WIDER industrial project will be able to count on achieving the objectives of:

Creation of employment for around 400 people

Creation of an estimated production value of € 150 million in the four-year period 2022-2025

Finally, it must be said that the project will allow for the presence in the territory of an activity linked to megayachts. This activity is notoriously less subject to economic cycles, compared to the range of yachts of lesser “footprint” in which Fano has had a great production development since the 90s. This circumstance will lead Fano and its hinterland to be one of the territories which, together with a few others, constitute excellence in the sector of the production of yachts between 30 and 90 meters. The Italian shipyards collect most of the world orders; beyond these dimensions, the record is in the hands of Central European shipyards.

WIDER’s decision to favor and focus on the Fano dock comes from the will of Maggi and Fraternale, both from the Marches and eager to bring added value to their native territory. But they will have to take into due account both the economic profile of the investment and the time factor, the real crucial point of the project. Any slowdowns may not be compatible with the company’s production plans, resulting from orders, and the company cannot risk exceeding the contractual delivery dates with the Shipowners.

Although Fano constitutes WIDER’s preferential choice, any uncertainty or lengthening in the forecasting of the investment realization times would place the company in the condition of not being able to respect its commitments, a condition that can only impose a necessary modification of the WIDER, in spite of himself.

WIDER SRL

WIDER SRL was born in 2010 in the province of Pesaro-Urbino, in Castelvecchio di Monteporzio.

After a short time it opens a secondary office in Ancona, in the industrial area of ​​the Port (ZIPA) where, subsequently, it moves its headquarters closing the one in the province of Pesaro Urbino.

The company stands out, mainly, for having been a pioneer in the introduction of hybrid-electric technology used in the propulsion and operation of the “hotel” equipment of its boats. This technology is still unsurpassed and is successfully applied in two yachts of 45 meters (in navigation since 2015) and 52 meters (launched in 2019).

The previous owner, an Asian multinational group, decided on its own strategies to interrupt the business continuity once the 52-meter yacht was completed and delivered (2019). The meeting of the company and its owners with Marcello Maggi, known for his long experience and expertise in the sector, who followed the fate of the shipyard with particular reference to the innovative technology adopted (in a sea trial he was able to exclaim “This is the future”), led the latter to evaluate the opportunity to acquire the company, and thus concluded the agreement with the previous owner, avoiding liquidation and the consequent closure.

The sudden advent of the Covid-19 pandemic caused a forced slowdown in activities. Marcello Maggi, after having called Fabio Fraternale with him, took advantage of the moment both to start the design of new boat models and to study a strategic plan that would identify the path of restarting and growing the company.

The plan, brought to the attention of some investment companies, was judged favorably and so the financial partner was chosen who today, together with Marcello Maggi, controls 100% of the company.

