it will happen today against Salernitana!

The Campania derby between Naples and the Salerno is one of the crucial junctions for the boys’ season Luciano Spalletti. The Azzurri have, in fact, in their hands the possibility of giving continuity to their results, considering the caliber of the opponents, which have been reworked and not a little.

However, all this is not enough to warm up the fans, with a Maradona that today will be more empty than expected. It should be remembered that for this day of the championship the maximum capacity limit is set at 5000 spectators, but the share of tickets sold for the match – let us know The Republic – it would even stop at just over half.

Napoli Turin Maradona fans

In addition to the concerns deriving from the pandemic emergency, the too high prices set by the club would be complicit De Laurentiis. In particular, the newspaper mentions the triple figure of the Posillipo Tribune (100 euros ed).

The payers in the end could be about three thousand and today’s Campania derby therefore risks going down in history also for this bleak negative record, which will force Napoli to face Salernitana in a deserted stadium. Already in the previous match in Fuorigrotta against Sampdoria spectators had been just over eight thousand and it is a downward trend that – concludes the same source – is further mortifying the seasonal average, now just over twenty thousand.

Francesco Fildi