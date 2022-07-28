It will make the purchase of housing on the Island more expensive | Finance

With the new rise in the interest rate by the Federal Reserve System (Fed), there will be more people and families who will find obstacles to be able to qualify for a mortgage loan, thus reducing the possibilities of owning a home.

Buying a home will not be the only thing that becomes more expensive, the same will happen with car loans, personal loans, and the interest on credit cards could also reflect changes.

The Fed raised interest rates by 0.75% in an effort to curb historical levels of inflation. This is the fourth increase since March and is considered the most aggressive measure since 1994, marking the first time in modern history that rates have been raised twice in a row by three-quarters of a percentage point. The high levels of inflation that have not been able to be controlled have forced the institution to make more forceful decisions to curb consumption.

It is predicted that one of The sectors that will have the greatest impact on the Island will be real estatesince, by increasing interest, many people who apply for a mortgage loan will no longer qualify. This happened when the recent increase of .75% was announced, on June 15.





“I have already had cases of clients who stop qualifying. Last week a buyer from Mayagüez, who wanted to buy an apartment for $85,000, was unable to close the purchase when the interest was raised from 3.5% to 5.50%. The payment went up from $400 to $600,” explained Ruby González, president of the Association of Realtors.

Added to the increase in interest is that the housing market has already been experiencing very high prices and inventory has been reduced.

“Now more aid will be required so that people can qualify. High interest and property prices that have not normalized. It is going to be difficult for middle or lower class families to buy. In fact, I also know of cases from the wealthy sector that have not closed the loans because their interests changed and they regret the purchase,” González explained.





He clarified that other costs are added to the monthly payment of a mortgage, such as insurance and contributions from the Municipal Revenue Collection Center (CRIM), which increases the final amount. Therefore, purchasing a property for limited income buyers becomes more difficult.

“The one who previously qualified for $90,000, now qualifies for $75,000. In some cases, the qualification becomes very loose and the money that was going to be used for something else now has to be adjusted, so the family lifestyle changes”, he highlighted.

The effect of higher interestwas confirmed by Pedro ‘Peter’, Torresformer president of the Puerto Rico Mortgage Banking Association.





“If the loan is going to be more expensive for the bank, that cost will be passed on to the consumer. Just like car loans and lines of credit, everyone is going to be affected. Already in mortgages we knew the line that the Fed takes, that they were going to rise, ”he indicated.

Iraelia Pernasexecutive director of the Association of Insurance Companies of Puerto Rico (Acodese)said that certainlyWhat makes it difficult is for the consumer to acquire the property because the credit is more expensive and the monthly payments rise. This implies that fewer people qualify to acquire the properties”.

As for mortgage insurance, he pointed out that “the rise in interest is not going to affect property insurance.” However, he reported that for the insurance industry, the most worrying thing is that with inflation, the replacement cost in the event of a claimed loss will be higher. “This can be a problem if the consumer does not update the insured values ​​(that is, the coverage increases). If you have inadequate coverage, you can apply the coinsurance penalty clause and affect what you receive from the insurer. Therefore, the policies must be updated. You should check with the insurance producer to make sure you don’t run into problems,” he recommended.

The result in the economy

When referring to the economic repercussions, the Economist Jose Joaquin Villamil He said that with these measures of interest increases “the Fed will probably control inflation, but the cost in terms of a possible recession will be immense”.

“This is what was expected and this is not going to be the last increase in interest rates. The thing to see, looking ahead, is that the Fed does this to reduce effective demand growth, but this inflation isn’t on the demand side, it’s on the supply side,” he added.





He indicated that the Fed’s actions could drastically disrupt the income and cost of living of Americans and Puerto Ricans.

“Puerto Rico is going to suffer the consequences of that recession and will continue to suffer from an inflationary process. They will be buying the most expensive things and there will be little opportunity for job growth. Probably something similar to what happened in the 70s, an inflationary situation with little economic growth”, analyzed Villamil.

Said people will have to get used to higher prices. “They have had a break with the drop in gasoline, but that can change at any time due to market situations or geopolitical issues. The only good thing is that awareness has been created that it is necessary to understand the global environment and what its changes imply,” said Villamil.





For him economist Heriberto Martinez, the only tool the Fed has to lower inflation is to raise interest ratesbut the result of this action will be seen later, since there is too much uncertainty at the economic level.

“This means that access to credit is going to be more expensive, such as mortgages, lines of credit for entrepreneurs, so we are going to enter a stage where we will see if the increase in rates has an effect on inflation. There is going to be an increase in credit for families and productive sectors, which could be problematic for the economy,” said Martínez.

This will have the effect of promoting savings and not investment, according to Martínez. He anticipated that people are going to buy United States Treasury bonds and certificates of deposit, financial instruments that are safe and have an acceptable interest rate and yield.

However, Torres believed that the changes in the investment market after high interest rates have certain benefits in mortgage loans.

“When investors move from the stock market to invest in bonds, the interest rate goes down and the price of the mortgages we sell in the secondary market goes up,” he said.

For its part, Zoime Alvarez Rubioexecutive vice president of the Association of Banks of Puerto Rico (ABPR), said that monitor the local effect of interest and accepted that the banking products that will be most impacted are those with variable interest.

“In June, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) stated that inflation remains high and that, if the United States economy continues this projection, more hikes could be anticipated during the year,” Álvarez said.

About the car industry Joseph Ordeixpresident of GUIA, recognized that the rise in interest has a damaging effect on trade and the automotive industry.

“The cost of loans rises and people usually put up with it a bit. Although, even with the lack of inventory and inflation, June behaved strongly. It is necessary to see if the new increase in interest causes any brake or decrease. The tendency is for it to pass, we have to wait for the effect”, explained Ordeix.