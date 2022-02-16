Read the message without opening it? With the new WhatsApp updates it will no longer be possible to lie: pay attention to the news

Mark Zuckerberg’s messaging app, Whatsapp, is making important updates regarding the reception of messages.

One of the most popular news a few years ago was certainly the elimination of the blue check from the options. Many prefer not to have to depend on the obligatory reply and in order not to appear rude they prefer to permanently delete the confirmation of receipt of the message.

Many others, however, have renounced the setting for the simple fact that just as you delete the confirmation of receipt of messages, at the same time you will not be able to know when the other interlocutor will read yours.

To remedy the elimination of the displayed without deactivating the blue check, many use yet another precaution: do not open the chat but see the message all the same through the preview in the notification. If you think that in this way you are completely safe, in reality you think wrong, because from the new update the other person will also be able to notice this type of reading, therefore pay attention to the excuses used!

So let’s see specifically what it is and how to understand if someone has read our messages without opening the chat.

WhatsApp, the update warns users: they could be discovered

Be careful to read the previews of WhatsApp messages, recently, in factti, even if you do not open the chat so as not to let blue ticks come out, in reality it will be possible to know if the message will be read or not.

You have to click directly on the sent message, keeping it pressed, click on the three dots at the top of the settings and then click on info. In this case, the blue check of the message read will appear in any case even if the reception time is not indicated.

In this way you will be able to know if the message was somehow displayed but perhaps the person was not willing to reply. So be careful when you are in too much of a hurry: if someone knows the trick they will make a real fool of themselves and for a hidden view you could lose friendships or important business contacts!