“It will not be easy to finish in the top four. On Milan-Napoli … “

The analysis of Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus coach, to the microphones of DAZN after the success against Bologna at the Dall’Ara. “We had to get back to understanding the moments of the match, in Venice we conceded goals but today the boys did well in the offensive phase rather than the defensive one. Compared to Venice we entered the field better, not as good as a ball because we conceded something. The team he played a good game and it is also a well-deserved victory. We must not let our guard down, we must prepare two wonderful months to play “.

Was there a more mature management of the game?

“It is normal that there is to be improved, there are moments in the match that need to be improved. I am happy with the competitive nastiness.”

Arrivabene said there won’t be any big market hits in January, do we need some tweaks?

“The Juventus squad is excellent, we have to work with these players on self-esteem and mentality. We will work with them until June, now there is another match to win on Tuesday. In the last four games we have conceded only one goal, we have to even improve. I’m happy with this squad, we knew it was not easy to finish in the top four. “

How did you see Arthur?

“Arthur was born as a midfielder, central in front of the defense he did little. He likes to make many more touches, tonight he played a great game and he was good when he had to hold the ball because it is difficult to take it away. Then he started to hang his head since he hadn’t played for a long time and I made the change. “

Is he balanced even in the locker room?

“In the locker room I am both balanced and less, we have a good 2022 ahead of us to play”.

What is the ideal result of AC Milan v Napoli?

“I want to win the game on Tuesday to go quietly to the holidays”.