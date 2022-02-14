It will not be part of a Falcon 9 rocket that hits the Moon in March, but of a Chinese Long March 3C

At the end of January 2022, an astronomer announced that he had plotted the second stage of a Falcon 9 rocket and that this would hit the moon (on the hidden face) by the beginning of March. The launch “indicted” had been indicated as the one that had put the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) mission into orbit on February 11, 2015. In the last few hours, however, there has been a change.

With a better analysis of the data available from the tracking services it turned out that it was not the orbiting object 2015-007B (the second stage of the SpaceX rocket). Instead, the indicated object was the one marked as 2014-065B which refers to a booster used for the Chang’e-5 Test 1 mission. Here is what emerged in the latest report.

Not a SpaceX Falcon 9, but part of a Chinese rocket will hit the Moon

According to what has been reported, the subject of the analysis has changed Jon Giorgini (of the JPL) who wrote to Bill Gray to underline how hardly the second stage of the DSCOVR mission could have had that trajectory. Gray began reanalyzing the data to reconstruct the history of the objects involved and whether there could be an assignment error.

During the launch period of DSCOVR (which took a Falcon 9) what appeared to be an asteroid was detected. This had been assigned the code WE0913A. Subsequent analysis of the trajectories indicated that that object was actually of human origin. Having a similar trajectory to that which the second stage of the rocket that launched DSCOVR would have had it was mistakenly identified as the latter.

After Giorgini’s email to Gray, the data was revised. The latter began reviewing the orbital data of WE0913A reported at the time noting some anomalies not attributable to the second stage of the DSCOVR mission. The strange trajectories have been linked to time as something related to the output of propellant left in the rocket that would have made it change its trajectory.

New data analysis and discovery

With a new revision it was instead considered how that object should have been launched not too long before March 2015 with a trajectory beyond the moon. Since all launches are monitored, it was possible to trace the object in question. On 23 October 2014 at 19:00 the Chang’e-5 T1 mission (which preceded that Chang’e-5 which brought back lunar rocks to Earth). The booster was thought to have never been seen so far.

Not a Falcon 9 of SpaceX but a part of the Long March 3C of Chinese origin. Gray adds that there is no real certainty that it is actually that component but that the new data, combined with the previous ones, are more compatible.

In general, the impact with the Moon is expected on March 4, 2022 at 13:25 (Italian time). Radio astronomer Scott Tilley he added that that object may still have a solar powered transmitter still active (on the 145.98MHz JT65 frequency). Astronomer Jonathan McDowell he pointed out how these identification problems would be solved with a greater tracking capacity of orbiting objects (natural or human).

