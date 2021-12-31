Sports
it will not be played on January 9th
Source: Lega Pro Communication Area
TMW / TuttoC.com
© photo by Mirco Sorrentino / Uff. Paganese print
The President of the Lega Pro, having consulted the members of the Board of Directors, considering the conditions of uncertainty and the extremely delicate period deriving from the epidemiological emergency from COVID-19, partially modifying the Official Communications n. 73 / L of 08.09.2021 and n. 86 / L of 12.08.2021, orders the postponement of the 2nd return day of the 2021/2022 Serie C Championship to 2 February 2022 instead of 9 January 2022. We inform you that the schedule relating to the day in question will be announced with a subsequent official press release .
