it will serve 14 thousand people residing in the shores

“At my first meeting with the mayor, de Pascale told me” You have to open Marina’s health house “. It was much postponed, but after 6 years today we are concluding the programming”. With these words Roberta Mazzoni, director of the Ravenna district of the AUSL of Romagna, on Wednesday morning inaugurated the Casa della Salute del mare in Marina di Ravenna, which completes the programming of territorial services with the presence of two new health structures that constitute poles of reference for the coastal centers that go from Porto Corsini to Lido di Dante and which will serve a total of about 14,000 people residing in the 12 kilometers of coastline.

The Casa della Salute is a unit of the Health District whose management is entrusted to the Department of Primary Care and constitutes the delivery point of all health, social and socio-health services in favor of the entire population of the area of ​​competence. Within the Casa della Salute, primary care is provided by general practitioners, nurses, obstetricians and specialist doctors who work by pursuing integrated multidisciplinary and multi-professional working methods. The presence of the social staff of the Municipality of Ravenna is foreseen in both locations, guaranteeing integration and active collaboration in the pathways of patients to guarantee social and socio-health services.

The Casa della Salute pursues the following objectives: to ensure a single point of access for citizens by organizing and coordinating responses to citizens’ needs; ensure continuity of care and strengthen integration with the hospital with regard to protected discharge, the integrated management of some chronic diseases and the sharing of guidelines and care protocols for diseases that require highly complex investigations; develop prevention programs aimed at individuals, the community, specific targets, promoting and enhancing the participation of citizens.

The implementation of the Houses of Health – in the future Houses of the Community – responds to the emerging complexity of the health and social assistance needs of the population, in terms of resources, tools, skills and professional relationships, ensuring medical assistance, nursing and the implementation of specific health programs for the prevention and treatment of prevalent chronic diseases (diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, bronchopneumopathies, etc.). The Casa della Salute proposes itself as a place for offering services, but at the same time also as a place for relations with citizens and attention to all dimensions of life of the person and the community.

In Marina di Ravenna there are three general practitioners with their first clinic: doctor Paolo Coatti, doctor Oslavia De Domenico and doctor Antonio Giulio Zito. De Domenico and Zito also guarantee their presence with a second General Medicine clinic in Punta Marina, functionally connected to the Casa della Salute del Mare seat of Marina di Ravenna, while other doctors of the Primary Care Unit of the Sea collaborate in the continuity of care at the site. of Lido Adriano.

The services within the Casa della Salute del Mare at Marina di Ravenna are different: general medicine clinics, nursing clinic for the integrated management of chronic diseases, performance / observational nursing clinic, sampling point, specialist clinics to be implemented in the future. The Municipal Social Service and the Cup have already been present for some time in dedicated spaces, located in the same building coplanar with the spaces dedicated to the Casa della Salute. The following services remain in the Lido Adriano office: general medicine clinics, free choice pediatrics, nursing clinic for the integrated management of chronic diseases, performance / observational nursing clinic, sampling point, family clinic and social service.

The next goals concern the development of the figure of the community and family nurse, the strengthening of basic psychology, the planning of programs aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles and the integrated development of specialist paths in the management of chronic diseases.

“I am very satisfied, after so many obstacles we have overcome we have managed to do a good thing – commented Paolo Coatti, general practitioner of the Casa della Salute in Marina – Never before have we realized how important local medicine is in recent years” . “There has been an investment from the nursing point of view, we have focused a lot on competence and we are working in synergy to address the needs before they become important”, added Antonella Cerchierini, Head of Nursing, Primary Care Department and Community Medicine in Ravenna.

“The medicine of the future will be made up of this: first of all working together, then having a small diagnostic technology in the clinics also to reduce the number of visits to the emergency room. Digitization is also important thanks to funds from the NRP to communicate better. with medical specialists and with patients “, explained Stefano Falcinelli, President of the Provincial Order of Medical Surgeons and Dentists of Ravenna. “It is a further piece of the project for the realization of a healthcare that aims at health – said Tiziano Carradori, general manager of Ausl Romagna – We will allocate 15 million foreseen in the Pnrr for the Ravenna healthcare; it will not be enough, others will be needed, not only for the infrastructures but for the staff, but we are on the right track “. “It is an exciting day, this was one of the first objectives we set ourselves – concluded the mayor Michele de Pascale – A long-awaited opening of a fundamental service for the citizens of the coast. An important garrison of the health district. which today finally opens thanks also to the enthusiasm and availability of the general practitioners who will work here, to the passion and competence of the technical and nursing staff and to a solid alliance with the associated social service of the Municipality of Ravenna. was reached and shared with the territorial council of the sea, which actively participated in the realization of the project. It is a specific desire to invest in territorial medicine, in particular in health houses “.